CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Abhisha Parikh: “EMOTIONAL BALANCE”

By Chere Estrin
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaying emotionally balanced as an immigration attorney is not always easy, but it is necessary to do the best work you can. Air travelers are instructed by the flight attendant to put their own oxygen masks on before helping others. The reason? If you pass out, you won’t be able to...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clanton Advertiser

Focusing on emotional wellness

October is National Emotional Wellness Month. Emotional Wellness Month is an opportunity for each person to take charge of their emotional wellness, seek counseling, find soothing activities that work for them and look for new ways to cope. There are numerous reasons why a person might seek mental health counseling, but once a person reaches a point where they are feeling overwhelmed it is recommended to reach out for mental health counseling.
CLANTON, AL
psychologytoday.com

Are You "Fine"—or Emotionally Disconnected?

If you've learned to camouflage emotional pain by looking and seeming perfect, it can become an unconscious process that you can't easily see. The stories of my own patients and over 60 interviews I conducted reflect the pain and loneliness of perfectly hidden depression. You can begin to disentangle yourself...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

3 Ways to Turn Anxiety into Energy

How often do you find yourself with one foot on the gas and one on the brake, ready to jump into a new career, business, or position but too anxious and fearful to wade into the unknown?. What if there was a way to harness that anxious energy and turn...
MENTAL HEALTH
Wickenburg Sun

Social and emotional Learning

After the past year and half of the pandemic, we have had to find ways to cope. One of the best ways to build coping skills is to make connections and build relationships. To build good relationships we must develop self-awareness, understand our own feelings and emotions, and recognize the feelings and emotions of those around us. Wickenburg Unified School District has launched a new program to help our youngest children develop in their social and emotional intelligence. The goal is to give our children tools to help them develop into responsible future citizens.
WICKENBURG, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Monmouth University#Juris Doctorate
Thrive Global

Tara Lilien: “Find the balance”

Find the balance — Get exercise and sleep, practice mindfulness, or start a new hobby. These are all outcomes that can help you find balance in your life and avoid further burnout. At our company, we give employees “gone fishing” time each week to take time out of the business day to care for themselves. One employee shared during a recent team meeting that she takes daily walks during this time, which inspired me and a few others to do the same.
YOGA
southdadenewsleader.com

October is Emotional Wellness Month

October is Emotional Wellness Month, making it a great time to put emotional health in the spotlight. According to Mental Health America, 31% of adults will experience an anxiety disorder in their lifetime, over 17 million adults have depression, and 7% of the adult population has major depression. Clearly, we need to put a bigger emphasis on emotional wellness, including what it is and how to improve it.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Free Press

Balancing between the present, the future

At a certain point, you’re going to hit a low. Honesty, probably multiple lows. It’s as inevitable as a driver honking at students on Commonwealth Avenue. When it happens, you may think to yourself: ‘I’m running and not going anywhere,’ ‘How are other people actually getting things done?’ and ‘How do I avoid doing things today?’.
MENTAL HEALTH
Canyon News

Finding A Work Balance

UNITED STATES—It is hard people, we can say all the time that it is so easy to find a work/life balance. We are told countless times we have to find a balance between work and our personal lives. However, it seems more and more our focus is all work and very little play. Why? Why is that? What can we be doing to change things a bit?
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Instagram
Thrive Global

This is why emotions are your superpower.

The complexity of emotions has led to many misleading conceptions in research, and it has also given emotions a lousy reputation. But the more we learn about them, the more we understand that emotions are, in fact, a superpower. A well-developed emotional intelligence, not emotional sensitivity but a reflected understanding...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TIME

30 in 2030: A Generation Creating Change

It’s no secret that mental health was the collateral damage of the pandemic, with illness, loss and financial hardship weighing heavily on billions around the world. Those in Generation Z have been greatly impacted, since they are more likely to be in insecure work and disproportionately affected by nationwide lockdowns and restrictions at a time when many are only just entering adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
Kankakee Daily Journal

MAREK: Is balance the answer to a happy life?

Finding a work-life balance is nothing new to our society. But now coupled with the strangeness of the pandemic, clearly stress is becoming more than an occasional part of the formula. The change in how one works has not been this profound in the memory of our current population. I cannot answer for those who went through the Depression or the full-scale changes during World War II, but for those of us who were raised post-war, we have not seen the changes in employment now taking place.
KANKAKEE, IL
Thrive Global

Ebbs and Flows of our Emotions

A motley of emotions oftentimes come knocking on our door on a regular basis. For example, one moment you may be excited and celebrating, and the next moment perhaps you feel negative energy come to you. Our emotions can change as quickly as the wind blows. Have you ever noticed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheConversationAU

How to avoid 'toxic positivity' and take the less direct route to happiness

The term “toxic positivity” has received a good deal of attention lately. Coming off the back of the “positivity movement” we are beginning to recognise while feeling happy is a good thing, overemphasising the importance of a positive attitude can backfire, ironically leading to more unhappiness. Yes, research shows happier people tend to live longer, be healthier and enjoy more successful lives. And “very happy people” have more of these benefits relative to only averagely happy people. But pursued in certain ways, happiness or positivity can become toxic. Our research, published in The Journal of Positive Psychology and involving almost 500 people,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Maintaining balance as we age

Good balance requires the ability to pull together information from your eyes, inner ear, muscles, and joints to maintain a stable upright posture. This intricate interaction is what enables you to “catch” yourself when you are suddenly thrown off balance. Improving or maintaining your balance is one of the best things you can do to prevent a fall.
OWENSBORO, KY
Sidney Sun Telegraph

A Balancing Act

Once in a while, there is a glimmer of reality in our trip on this crazy ride. There is a sitcom recently introduced that plays with the concept of an Afghan interpreter moving to the U.S., and living with a soldier who served there. I’m leaving out some of the details, but the story line often involves his adjustment to American society, the soldier adjusting to stateside society and the two often acting like brothers from different mothers.
AFGHANISTAN
Thrive Global

WHERE IS YOUR EMOTIONAL HOME?

Did you know that there are basically eight core human emotions that we experience on a day-to-day basis? And countless variations and nuances of those emotions that we as human beings experience? The eight basic emotions are joy, sadness, fear, disgust, surprise, anticipation, anger, and trust. There are many different models and frameworks identifying the basic ones; this list comes from a scientist named Robert Plutchik, who also created a wheel of emotions to illustrate these emotions in a compelling way. The wheel illustrates the dynamism of emotions, such as what happens to an emotion when it’s left unchecked, is taken to the extreme, or is given too much wiggle room, and what you get when you combine two emotions, such as anticipation and joy.
MENTAL HEALTH
cyclingutah.com

Balancing the Insanity: Finding Time for Training

By Kelly McPherson — First and foremost, I am a mom and a wife with all of the responsibilities, joys and struggles those titles encompass. I have five kids with ages ranging from 12 to 24, three cats, a dog, a lizard and 3 fish. My husband and I are currently rehabilitating a large and very distressed home. I am also working full-time with a 45 minute commute each way. On top of all of that, I have decided that this year is the year that I will complete 3 of my bucket list events, Crusher in the Tushar, Seattle to Portland and Lotoja. Those who are familiar with these events will know that my training load is currently between 10-15 hours per week.
WORKOUTS
psychologytoday.com

Medically Ill and Emotionally Struggling

Emotional suffering and mental illness are common consequences of medical illness. The mental components of medical illness are usually not attended to. Many studies have shown that mental health treatment helps alleviate the emotional fallout of illness. Mental health professionals should be members of treatment teams to monitor patients and...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy