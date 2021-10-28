CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Yuri Eliezer Of ‘Founders Legal’: “Begin with the end in mind”

By Chere Estrin
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBegin with the end in mind. This one’s worth repeating. Patents can become a ‘nice to have’ and, ultimately, a sunk cost with no prospect of monetization. Before I undertake any new project, we do our homework. We ask, primarily, ‘will these intangible asset opportunities (i.e., patents) provide more than just...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Denise Drace-Brownell of DDB Technology: “Be agile”

Be agile. Circumstances can change overnight which alter the mission. My short-term vision disability, for example, led to my finding a multi-billion-dollar market. I achieved an unprecedented accomplishment in the midst of chaos. As a part of our series called ‘Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Why Legal Operations Is Top of Mind for Midsize Firm Tyson & Mendes

Tyson & Mendes, a San Diego-based midsize insurance defense firm, has named longtime partner Jake Felderman its inaugural head of legal operations. Felderman joined Tyson & Mendes in 2011 in San Diego, and became the founding partner of the firm’s Colorado office in 2018. In the newly created role, Felderman will devote 90% of his time to legal operations.
POLITICS
Thrive Global

Cheryl Kahanec of Quantum Group: “Respect”

Respect. It’s respect for all of your employees and their individual contributions. Pay scale should never be a determining factor; only job performance, teamwork and effort should be considered. As part of our series called ‘Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A CEO’, we had the...
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Dr. Mirka Wilderer of De Nora Water Technologies: “Trust your people”

Early in my life and career I was under the belief I had to accomplish success all by myself. However, I have learnt over the years that I do not need to carry the weight of the world on my shoulders alone. There are amazing people with incredible talents that can help me solve the big challenges. If I can only tap into the strengths, passion, and expertise of all available talent, we can accomplish great things!
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Vice

Zuckerberg's Foundation Kills 'Meta' Science Company on Day of Facebook Rebrand

Thursday marked a new chapter in Facebook's ongoing attempt to deal with the fallout from recent revelations about its inadequate content moderation role in sparking a mental health crises, decisions to prioritize engagement over safety, facilitation of genocide, and more: it changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc—”Meta” for short.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Education#Commuting#Smart Contracts#Founders Legal#Intellectual Property#General Counsel#Super Lawyers
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Money

Workers Are Quitting These 4 Kinds of Jobs in Droves

Is America a nation of quitters? It could look that way based on the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which shows that a whopping 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August. The number of workers walking away has been elevated for months this year, in...
ECONOMY
docwirenews.com

What’s Next for Unvaccinated, Unemployed Healthcare Workers?

As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what’s next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest American Of All Time

The richest Americans have been in the headlines (more than usual) recently. As the Biden Administration works to get its huge infrastructure and federal assistance spending packages through Congress, one of the suggestions, which has been abandoned, was a tax on the assets of America’s billionaires. One proposal read: The Billionaires Income Tax would apply […]
ECONOMY
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
u.today

Elon Musk Laughs at Edward Snowden's Tweet Series about SHIB and Dogecoin

"Dog money" and "CLONE of dog money" "You're better off not knowing what dog money is" The richest person in the world, Elon Musk, has commented on the Twitter correspondence of infamous U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden and Reuters journalist Joel Schectman. The latter covers the topics of cyber espionage and corruption.
PETS
arcamax.com

As defense disruptions loom, Biden eases up on vaccine refusers

WASHINGTON — As the first deadline under federal vaccination orders hit Tuesday for active-duty Air Force personnel the Biden administration said firing those who refuse jabs should not be the first enforcement option. The administration is requiring that not just military personnel but also federal civilians and the employees of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus. 
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy