5 Reasons Why Pets Are An Introvert’s Best Friend

You will come across many people who are animal lovers and share an amazing bond with their pets, especially introverts. Introverts don’t just have an amazing bond with their furry buddies, they are deeply attached and connected to them; for them, their pets are nothing less than their human family members....
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pets of all kinds are more than just an animal. Unfortunately, our pet family members can’t call us on the phone or video chat with us if we are far away. Pet cameras can be the best method to watch over pets or just check on them while away from home.
While houseplants have the ability to bring life to a room and purify the air while doing it, a drawback is that many houseplants are toxic to animals. Here are 10 plants that add beauty to your home without worry. First, keep in mind that while many plants are technically...
Though I am a cat person through and through, I cannot help but go gaga over doggos from time to time. They are just so adorable, and not to mention insanely loving (a quality most cat owners aren’t used to witnessing in their pets). And as much as I love pampering my kittie cats with presents from time to time, I’m sure all dog owners feel the same. Ensuring your pet feels safe, secure, and comfortable at home is every pet owner’s priority. We want to make sure they always feel loved and truly at home! It’s important to create an environment where they feel completely safe to let their guard down, while also managing to stay active and playful. And, we’ve curated a collection of dog-friendly product designs that promise to do exactly that! These pet products will help turn your home into the ultimate safe haven for your dogs, allowing you to connect and bond with them better while ensuring they’re always comfortable. From an adaptable food bowl with a customizable stand to a carabiner-based dog leash – these products will be absolutely loved by your dogs!
A favorite among four-legged family members in the region, K9 Tailshakers is committed to providing the best care for Southland dogs. The local pet boarding business is a favorite among pet parents as well for its staff members who regularly take advantage of training seminars, conferences and courses that expand their knowledge on topics like disease control, safe handling and group play, owner Jan Flanagan says.
I’ve been to several large social events recently. The fact that that sentence sounds so formal is testament to how rusty I am at “social events”. Going from four people carefully socially distanced in a garden to parties and weddings of well over a hundred is a leap some have made eagerly and others have made gingerly. I found these new offerings to be a mixture of overwhelming and brilliant. When we have a bit of distance from the past 18 months, it’ll be interesting to see if, and how much, lockdown changed the way we socialise. Will extroverts have stayed the same? Will introverts have missed people more than they knew?
Halloween is an exciting time for children and parents alike, but it can be quite stressful for pets. Bags full of delicious candy, spooky costumes around every corner, and doorbells ringing over the sounds of scary movies on the TV all create the thrilling atmosphere of Halloween – but each of these factors can pose a threat to pets if not handled properly.
Low Maintenance and Introversion Fit Together Perfectly. I think we’ve all been in the situation where you find ourselves dating someone new and there’s this air of magic and charm that besets us; everything we do is perfect, every motion, movement, gesture, glance, stare, and whisper uttered. Then something happens, something that comes out of nowhere, even if it’s happened to us time and again in most or all of the romantic relationships of our lives: the novelty fades. Most of us know what happens next, we settle into a groove of comfort, trading in what was once exhilaration and excitement for security and warmth, and then, usually, someone eventually goes looking for entertainment elsewhere. Sometimes it’s not emotional cheating or sexual infidelity that makes the relationship turn into a nightmare, sometimes it’s one or both partners becoming distracted by external things.
Are you struggling with finding time for your hobbies and interests?. Many people are because they’re overwhelmed with work and family responsibilities. Feeling tired, overworked, and just stressed also impacts whether you have the personal bandwidth needed to work on things that make you happy. It’s possible that even when...
The pet industry boomed during the pandemic, and that momentum should continue for the coming years. After all, new pet owners will have to continue to feed their furry friends, and spending on pets is set to grow because of a number of other tailwinds. In this episode of Upgrade...
KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Hindus across Nepal honoured their dogs with baths, garlands and special treats on Wednesday, the second day of the five-day Tihar festival, during which even crows and cows get respect. Devout Hindus consider the dog to be the messenger of Yamaraj, the god of death, and believe...
To be clear, we’re not really suggesting that a robot vacuum is better than your beloved dog or cat (or bird or iguana or ferret). On the other hand, we all know that our precious pets are far from perfect. Many of them claw, bite, bark, yell, scratch, and leave a big mess around the house. Oh, and did we mention that they also cost a small fortune? Hmmm…maybe a robot vacuum is better than a pet. We kid, we kid.
My son who is studying further maths at A-Level came to me and said was stuck on a particular equation. I unfortunately was of no use to him because maths hurts my head. So I told him to take a break and do something unrelated like watch a movie and come back to it later. He told me the next day that halfway through watching the movie, an idea popped into his head about how to solve the equation so he went back to it and he was able to solve it. When Einstein said: ‘Play is the highest form of research’ he knew what he was talking about.
You lie in your bed at night, ready to sleep, but then you feel a tear roll down your cheeks, and then suddenly you’re crying your eyes out for no apparent reason? Ever happened to you?. Well, let me tell you one thing. Many people feel like crying when they...
It’s safe to say that if you’re a pet owner, you love spoiling your furry friend every chance you get! As you should, too. They are family and deserve a whole lot of love. Sometimes, though, you just need your own space. It’s not that fun when you have to share showers and you find yourself standing in sandy dog fur after a trip to the beach. No, you need a pet-friendly bathroom to suit everyone.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This time the host of Pet Pals TV, Patty Spitler, stopped by with her guest Wendy Brown from Friends of Ferdinand. Friends of Ferdinand is an...
According to USA Today, Americans plan to spend WAY more on Halloween this year than they did in 2020. The National Retail Federation expects Americans to collectively spend more than $10.14 BILLION in 2021. If that's the way the numbers play out, that would be a new record, surpassing the $9.09 billion dollars spent in 2017.
26200 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel 626-7555, therawconnection.com. It all started with changing the diet of her dogs. Sarah Adams, the owner of The Raw Connection, started feeding her Irish Wolfhounds a raw food diet, which transformed the life of her pup, Megan. In 2002 Adams started a home delivery business, and three years later, she opened her retail store, which sells healthy foods and other things for cats and dogs, and also offers dog training and food counseling services. “Our most important priority is education, teaching and helping our customers transition their dogs and cats to healthy diets,” Adams says. Pets (and their humans) say thank you.
ARKANSAS, USA — Best Friends Animal Society is offering tips to keep pets and trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween. CDC director Rochelle Walensky, recommends outdoor trick or treating, avoiding Halloween parties and crowds, and staying in small groups. Here is a list of precautions and tips for pet owners to help...
Comments / 0