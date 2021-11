PASSION: Whatever you decide to do, it’s critical to be passionate about it. You have to believe in your product/company 100%. You must live and breathe it. Tara Gilad is an entrepreneur with a background in business ownership, retail and finance. She and her husband, Roy Gilad, launched Vitality Bowls in 2011 after learning of their daughter’s severe food allergies, wanting to offer the world’s healthiest ingredients in an allergy-friendly environment. Tara has her hands in all aspects of the business but specializes in franchisee relations. Today, the brand has more than 145 locations open or in development.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO