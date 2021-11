Exiting a business may not be the first thing a CEO thinks about when planning his/her company’s growth trajectory. Still, it can quickly become a possibility as new growth targets are set and market dynamics change. One of the first questions I ask my clients is, “Do you know what success looks like in your business one to three years from now?” Some companies have big ambitions from the get-go. Others ramp up their ambitions in tandem with their growth. They might start small, but once they get from A to B, they recognize bigger possibilities.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO