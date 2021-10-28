CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Learn How To Be More Confident

By Jessica Miller
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a question everyone has asked themselves at one time or another. I know it’s something I’ve struggled with, and finally something clicked. It was the simple things that changed my mindset about myself and turned me into a more confident person. I’m going to share three very...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

3 Ways to Turn Anxiety into Energy

How often do you find yourself with one foot on the gas and one on the brake, ready to jump into a new career, business, or position but too anxious and fearful to wade into the unknown?. What if there was a way to harness that anxious energy and turn...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

How to improve your Self-Confidence

Self-Confidence is defined as your vision of your skillset, and how good are you at doing something. While it can not measure your skills or talents, it is still a necessary ingredient in improving yourself as well as in achieving success. Self-confidence is something that does not just make you feel more optimistic about yourself and your abilities, but also motivates you to take risks, and risks have a great significance when it comes to improving yourself and learning new techniques. It’s a basic rule in the business world, that the higher the risk, the higher the profits, which means that self-confidence can help you gain benefits. Believing in something is important to gain something out of it, and believing in yourself is more important. Let’s take a brief look at how we can improve our self-confidence and make our time more rewarding and profitable.
SOCIETY
Thrive Global

Shouldn’t I Not Feel Anxious Any More?

I am feeling anxious. I recognize this because not only have I not been sleeping well and worrying more than usual but also, my cuticles are ragged and raw. This is one of my indicators that lets me know my state of mind is not in a good place. This compulsive behavior serves as a reminder to let me know my nervous system is feeling unsettled.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How To Be#Instagram
Thrive Global

The Fragility of Focus in a World of Distractions

You are what you pay attention to, so take a moment to notice what you are paying attention to right now!. Observe your physical posture, notice how sounds might naturally arise around you and instead deliberately choose to focus on the rhythm and sound of your own breath for the next several moments. Try not to let thoughts or sensations distract yourself from your breath.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Go ahead, enjoy your memes – they really do help ease pandemic stress

Zoom meeting after Zoom meeting, while trying to feed, entertain and beg-to-sleep an infant whose day care had closed, I needed a break but couldn’t really take one in April of 2020. Enter memes. Between work, moving the laundry and taking care of my own dogs, I could sneak a peak at Instagram and chuckle at images of very excited pups, psyched that their humans were now home all day, every day. I study media processes and effects, which is the psychology of how media messages can affect you. As the pandemic dragged on, I got more and more interested in...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

How to avoid 'toxic positivity' and take the less direct route to happiness

The term “toxic positivity” has received a good deal of attention lately. Coming off the back of the “positivity movement” we are beginning to recognise while feeling happy is a good thing, overemphasising the importance of a positive attitude can backfire, ironically leading to more unhappiness. Yes, research shows happier people tend to live longer, be healthier and enjoy more successful lives. And “very happy people” have more of these benefits relative to only averagely happy people. But pursued in certain ways, happiness or positivity can become toxic. Our research, published in The Journal of Positive Psychology and involving almost 500 people,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

How to Use Halloween Fears to Build Confidence in Your Kids

Halloween can be a scary time for kids, imaginations are vivid and there is little distinction between reality and fiction—especially when the world suddenly changes into a horror landscape! But Halloween can also provide a fabulous opportunity to talk about fear, and what it does to other emotions. It is also a great time to distinguish the line between your emotions and the thought patterns that come with them as you can parallel it to what is real and what is not in Halloween decorations and costumes!
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTAX

Working from home is making people more confident

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans said they’ve become more confident since working remotely. A new survey of 2,000 Americans who’ve worked remotely during the pandemic, 7 in 10 said they find it easier to request more paid time off from their employer, and 67% feel more comfortable asking for flexible working hours and mental/physical wellness support. The comforts of working from home seem to have done the trick — people cited being able to email/instant message instead of talking (53%), wear comfortable clothing (52%) and do a Google search without being seen (45%) as the top confidence boosters. The average employee has saved 252 hours in the past two years by not traveling to work every day. Eight in 10 said this has allowed them to accomplish a lot more in a given day. People have used this extra time to exercise (43%), get more chores done (41%) and learn new skills, such as making videos (37%).
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Aura E. Martinez: “Start thinking in gratitude”

Start thinking in gratitude. Decide now what beliefs you choose to have that will favor you. Make a list of those beliefs and read them every single day until they become your normal, everyday beliefs that you no longer need to read because they are just what you believe. As...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

This is why emotions are your superpower.

The complexity of emotions has led to many misleading conceptions in research, and it has also given emotions a lousy reputation. But the more we learn about them, the more we understand that emotions are, in fact, a superpower. A well-developed emotional intelligence, not emotional sensitivity but a reflected understanding...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Woman's World

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
spring.org.uk

A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression

Very common vitamin deficiency linked to higher levels of depression. Almost half of young women have insufficient vitamin D levels, which is linked to depression. The study also found that over one-third of young women had signs of clinical depression. Dr David Kerr, the psychologist who led the study, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
insider.com

Couples therapists share 6 relationship red flags you shouldn't ignore

Red flags in a relationship include excessive jealousy and frequent lying. You should also be wary of a partner that frequently criticizes you or puts you down. Another major red flag is an unwillingness to compromise — relationships shouldn't be one-sided. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. We're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wearegreenbay.com

Look younger and feel more confident with Power Swabs

(WFRV) – You can look younger and feel more confident, without breaking the budget in just minutes. With Power Swabs there’s no messy strips or trays, you just swab and go. It’s fast and easy and you see results in minutes. Mention Local 5 Live when you order to receive...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy