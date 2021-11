My son who is studying further maths at A-Level came to me and said was stuck on a particular equation. I unfortunately was of no use to him because maths hurts my head. So I told him to take a break and do something unrelated like watch a movie and come back to it later. He told me the next day that halfway through watching the movie, an idea popped into his head about how to solve the equation so he went back to it and he was able to solve it. When Einstein said: ‘Play is the highest form of research’ he knew what he was talking about.

FITNESS ・ 1 DAY AGO