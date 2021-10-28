CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Vocals Of Wellness: Felipe Rodriguez 🇵🇷

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen music is meant for the people, the people embrace such artistry. For, there is a richness, which moves through the Souls of the masses. They live for that Earth-shattering, vocal thunder, which had the power to move through mountains, while crossing through rivers. The people are beautiful, for they are...

thisis50.com

KIDJUDA Let’s His Vocals Rip On ‘Feel’

KIDJUDA has been working hard to build a career in the music industry ever since he started releasing music a few years ago. The artist began making music in high school after being inspired by his older brother. He made his debut in 2018 with his track ‘Ballin Like Harden’ and has been consistently dropping new songs ever since.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Imaginations: Love-Pellin Rodriguez 🇵🇷

If you were on an island, and it was just an island for two, who would be in the midst of your company? Every so often, people desire to, get away. It’s in our adventure for something original, which ignites our inner fire, in the journey to distant lands. So, what’s the case? What has led one towards the island for two? Well, adventure is one reason. Love is another. The latter is the key element in the discovery for such an island.
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

Morning Dreams Of Inspiration: Mary Eaton ❤

Every morning when we awake, there is a precious, childlike treasure, which moves us into action. We are grateful and hopeful, as such energy moves us into a grander level of achievement. Our dreams, hopes, and lifelong desires grant us the opportunity to do the necessary work in starting our day. As they say, time waits for no one. Furthermore, time is a precious tool for how we initiate change; all the while seeking holistic manifestations of our heart’s desire.
THEATER & DANCE
Thrive Global

Words, Photograph, and Song: Luke Kelly 🇮🇪

The mystery of the fog is that unclarity prevails. You are forced to accept its presence, as you cannot force your eyes to command over its vision. Even through sight, there is the human ego; always wanting to control and dictate over vision. The fog tames our nature to see, everything. Keep in mind that some things are meant to be, unseen. There is no way to force its visibility.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
mcccagora.com

Kristina Rodriguez

My name is Kristina, and I am in my third year here at MCCC. I am hoping to transfer to Eastern University to receive my Master’s in social work. I am originally from sunny Southern California, and although I have been in Michigan for almost six years now, I am still not used to the winters.
COLLEGES
northerniowan.com

Vocal performance at GBPAC

On Tuesday, October 25, the Glee Club and the Cecilians, formerly known as the Women’s Choir, gave two beautiful performances for the first time since March of 2020. The Glee Club were first to perform and were conducted by John Wiles, and Emily Clouser played the piano. The Cecilian’s were conducted by Amy Kotsonis, and Heather Gillis on the piano. Both groups gave the audience a wonderful performance and it was available for those unable to attend on Facebook Live. Both groups looked incredibly happy to be back on stage doing what they love. The Glee Club sang a total of six songs: Jonah’s Song, Oba se Je, Salvation is Created, Nothing Else Matters, Down in the Valley, and finished their performance with their beloved classic, Brothers, Song On!. There was a brief intermission which was followed by the Cecilian’s who performed Spellbound, I See Heaven’s Glories Shine, Nothing Short of Grace, and concluded the performance with Music Down in my Soul.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Shoshana Wilder: “Be kind, always”

Be kind, always. (It’s easy to become full of oneself when success comes. But it’s a huge mistake as it fades away as fast as it happened and as unique as we are… we are still all replaceable in this business. No attitude and lots of gratitude!. As a part...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES

