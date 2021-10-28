Morning Vocals Of Wellness: Felipe Rodriguez 🇵🇷

On Tuesday, October 25, the Glee Club and the Cecilians, formerly known as the Women’s Choir, gave two beautiful performances for the first time since March of 2020. The Glee Club were first to perform and were conducted by John Wiles, and Emily Clouser played the piano. The Cecilian’s were conducted by Amy Kotsonis, and Heather Gillis on the piano. Both groups gave the audience a wonderful performance and it was available for those unable to attend on Facebook Live. Both groups looked incredibly happy to be back on stage doing what they love. The Glee Club sang a total of six songs: Jonah’s Song, Oba se Je, Salvation is Created, Nothing Else Matters, Down in the Valley, and finished their performance with their beloved classic, Brothers, Song On!. There was a brief intermission which was followed by the Cecilian’s who performed Spellbound, I See Heaven’s Glories Shine, Nothing Short of Grace, and concluded the performance with Music Down in my Soul.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO