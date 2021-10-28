CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Imaginations: Puchi Balseiro 🇵🇷

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperiencing the elixir (and fragrance) in one of the nectar of Black America’s gardens is always a delight for a maiden of the garden. In this song (and other musical collections in the legacy of one Puerto Rican mother), one recognizes the Jazz perfume of Black American nourishment. “Tu y mi...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Tuesday Imaginative Reflections: Gerard Jirayr Svazlian 🇦🇲

If you could stand on top of the hills, while playing the violin, how would such intertwine your intimacies with the Divine? If you could move through the journey of musical manifestations, while by being surrounded by the lushness of Earth’s greenery, what would be your song?. Previously, it has...
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

Photographic Travel Imaginations and Song: Alemayehu Eshete 🇪🇹

And so, you have ventured out of the city. Time has demanded that you move to another exploration of this ancient land. There is just so much for you to see, and you cannot waste it sitting in the main city. I know that the Expat life is calling you. Yet, you did not journey so far, for replicas of the high-value Western lifestyle and fashion. So, here we are and here you are. On the way to getting started.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Thrive Global

Imaginations: Love-Pellin Rodriguez 🇵🇷

If you were on an island, and it was just an island for two, who would be in the midst of your company? Every so often, people desire to, get away. It’s in our adventure for something original, which ignites our inner fire, in the journey to distant lands. So, what’s the case? What has led one towards the island for two? Well, adventure is one reason. Love is another. The latter is the key element in the discovery for such an island.
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

Imaginations: Luke Kelly 🇮🇪

It’s playing again-the song, I mean. It’s another display of Irish dreams. This time it details the story of a land. It’s precious name is called, Ireland. You may have been journeyed to such a land, before. Thank Heaven for the wealth of music in which we can, explore. For, there is a precious tale. There’s a sacred tale.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Puchi Balseiro
resilience.org

Talking Radical Imagination with Max Haiven

Max Haiven works in Thunder Bay, Canada as the Canada Research Chair in Culture, Media and Social Justice at Lakehead University, where he also directs the ReImagining Value Action Lab, a workshop for the radical imagination, social justice and decolonisation. He is author of, among other books, ‘Crises of Imagination, Crises of Power: Capitalism, Creativity and the Commons’, he’s the co-author, with Alex Khasnabish, of ‘The Radical Imagination: Social Movement Research in the Age of Austerity’ and most recently he published ‘Revenge Capitalism: The Ghosts of Empire, the Demons of Capital, and the Settling of Unpayable Debts’. This conversation originally appeared on Rob Hopkins’ website and as a bonus podcast for subscribers to the ‘From What If to What Next’ podcast.
ENTERTAINMENT
themusicuniverse.com

Imagine Dragons x JID collaborate for ‘Enemy’

Track appears in Riot Games’ upcoming Arcane Netflix animated series. GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons teams up with JID, a GRAMMY-nominated, East Atlanta-based rapper signed to J. Cole’s Interscope Records venture, Dreamville Records, on the epic, electrifying new single “Enemy.” The song examines living with conflict – both internal and external – with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds delivering the first two bristling, emotional verses, and JID’s trademark lightning-fast flow spotlighted on the third. “Enemy” will be heard in the upcoming animated series based on the League of Legends Universe, Arcane and will also appear on the accompanying soundtrack. The new animated series, developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions, will premiere on Netflix on November 6th at 10 pm ET.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Imaginations: Land and Song-Behiya Aksoy 🇹🇷

Look deeper into one’s self. Look deeper into the natural world. Intizar. Such is the introspection, in which I’m looking for. Here among the gardens, within Turkish lands. It’s time for am introspection; a deeper emotional cleansing, indeed. It’s long overdue and it’s at hand. Intizar. Intizar. A long walk is needed. It’s needed for the very ecstasy of respect for the natural world. Afterall, it’s through the gardens, where the Divine spoke the word. There are different treasures, abound, moving us into a euphoric, delight. The perfumes of the gardens provide us with a deeper, insight.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Imaginations: The Written Word-Baris Manco 🇹🇷

Creation begins with the word. The written word validates the trapment of words. One has the power of moving through time, and creating things on Earth, through the power of the written word. If you were to write, what would your words convey about you? Write on my friend. ✍...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Puerto Rican#San Juan#Black American
Thrive Global

Imaginations: Abstract Photography Of Desire: Harun Kolcak 🇹🇷

Have you ever wanted, or yearned for something (or someone) so bad? What were the circumstances? Did agony come to a place, where you felt if you were being torn apart? Such things have a way of happening, when you are intent on getting something that you want. Now, that could be interpreted with different things. It could be love, patience, education, a goal; whatever that may be.
PHOTOGRAPHY
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
Complex

Lady Gaga Says She Looked for ‘Evidence of the Insurrection’ at Capitol the Day Before Inauguration

Lady Gaga has taken on many jobs during her decade-plus as an international pop star and actress, but one she’s always seen as a backup was that of a combat journalist. In her latest profile in British Vogue, Gaga opened up about her new role in the upcoming film House of Gucci, eventually sharing that if she didn’t become an acclaimed actress and songwriter, she would’ve taken her talents elsewhere.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy