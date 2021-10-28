Obits 10 27 21

Charles Richard “Dick” Hubbard, age 86, of Ada, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 10:25 AM at the Bowling Green Bridge Hospice Care Center. A celebration of life service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Ada First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Patrick Allen officiating. An additional service will take place in Nelsonville on Saturday, November 6th at a time and place to be determined. Interment will take place at Green Lawn Cemetery in Nelsonville.

