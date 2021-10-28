Obits 10 27 21

TIFFIN — Jacqueline “Jackie” Davidson, 87, of Tiffin, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 18, 2021, at Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883, with Pastor Ronald Davidson II officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Gloria J. Rock, age 76 of Alger, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, with her husband by her side. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Pastor Donald Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. The funeral service for Gloria will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 21st.
Services for Anna Rose Ramsdell, 100 will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday,. Memorial contributions may be made to...
John F. Holland, 63 of Kenton, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Grove Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
Marselle Allen “Bunny” Wyeth-Margraff, age 83, of Nevada, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Kettering Medical Center, Dayton. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will be at Oceola Cemetery. Visitation is 12-1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
Joseph Stowe, age 59, of Bucyrus, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Burns Harbor, Indiana. A funeral service for Joseph Stowe is 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Eli Yoder. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Visitations for Joe will be held from 5- 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Sondra Sue Scott died at Marion General Hospital on October 20, 2021. She was 78 years old. Sondra will rest alongside her son, Joshua. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
Priscilla W. Smythe, age 92, of Westerville, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Friday with a funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with grandson Josh Kellner officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. The family has asked that masks be worn at the funeral home for services.
DENNISON — Tanya S. “Susie” Lairson Gartrell, 69, of Bowerston, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. . Pastor Mick Foster will officiate a 10 a.m. funeral Friday at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Perrysville United Methodist Church Cemetery in Perrysville. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
R. Daryl Nickell, 67 of rural Dola, passed away at Hardin Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. An open house will be held at Daryl and Malynda’s home on Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and online condolences and memories to be shared with the family can be expressed by visiting stoutcrates.com.
Charles Richard “Dick” Hubbard, age 86, of Ada, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 10:25 AM at the Bowling Green Bridge Hospice Care Center. A celebration of life service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Ada First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Patrick Allen officiating. An additional service will take place in Nelsonville on Saturday, November 6th at a time and place to be determined. Interment will take place at Green Lawn Cemetery in Nelsonville.
Graveside services for E. Ragene “Jean” Dodds, 82 will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at Preston Cemetery, Alger by Pastor Jim Goldsmith. It was Jean’s wish to be cremated. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blanchard Place and/or Harco Industries. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com. Arrangements...
Services for Judy L. Donnal, 70 will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Alger Assembly of God Church, 7050 Ohio 235, Alger. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenton Band Boosters, c/o Kenton High School, 200 Harding Avenue, Kenton, Ohio 43326.
Sarah E. Donaugh, age 41, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in the Emergency Room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. Funeral services for Sarah E. Donaugh will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery.
After a 2- month illness with Stage 4 follicular lymphoma, Michael E. Markley, 60, of Beavercreek, formerly of Kenton, passed October 29, 2021 at his Beavercreek residence with family at his side. In lieu of flowers, all memorial contributions may be made to the educational fund for Emery Rose D’...
Services for Dolores June Walker will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay by Pastor Ken Drumm. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay. Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hancock...
Services for Connie Totten, 75 will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor James Goldsmith. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Friends may call two hours propr to the services on Thursday. Memorial donations in Connie’s honor may be...
CAREY — Hilda E. McGowan, 87, of rural Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully and went to be the Lord at 9:16 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky, surrounded by family. Friends will be received from 3-6 p.m. Friday at...
BELLEFONTAINE — Sheldon Miller “Shel” Lahr, 70, of Lakeview, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, 2021, at LeConte Medical Center, Sevierville, Tennessee. Per his request, there will be no formal service. A celebration of Shel’s life is 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at The Landing Tavern. Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral...
Mondo Wayne Baldwin, 76 of Kenton passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at St. Vincent Mercy Medial Center in Toledo. At his request, there will be no services held. Memorials in his memory can be directed to the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Public Library, https://mljlibrary.org/. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
