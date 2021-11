An Iowa-based study has shown that white-tailed deer can become infected with coronavirus, leading to concern about future Covid outbreaks.Of the 445,000-strong deer population in Iowa, up to 80 per cent may be harbouring the disease said the report, as findings showed the rate of infection was “effectively 50 times” more pervasive in deer than humans. Though it was not clear how cross-transmission had occurred, researchers at Penn State University said deer could have caught the virus from humans, although there was no evidence to suggest that the disease had passed the other way, ie with humans becoming infected...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO