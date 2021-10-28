Miner’s Cabin Trail Is A Quiet, Scenic Hike In Wyoming That Leads To A Secret Homestead

While everyone flocks to the Tetons, there are thousands of miles of mountain trails in Wyoming that get overlooked. In Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, the Snowy Range tempts nature lovers with history and scenery all around. One short trail is a great introduction to the range – the Miners Cabin Trail in Centennial.

Wyoming's Snowy Range Mountains show off rocky scenery in the Southeastern corner of the state. The Mountains are protected by Medicine Bow Routt-National Forest.

The Snowy Range Scenic Byway is one of the most underrated drives in Wyoming, and you'll find spectacular sights along the route.

One turnout area in particular can be found at the Miners Cabin Trailhead. The turnout offers beautiful views of the range and a short trail to a unique spot in the foothills.

The Miner's Cabin trail is a short walk to old mining ruins. It was built in an area that was less exposed than the mines in the open areas of the range.

The cabin itself was built with materials that were found around it - and, well, hopefully these guys were better miners than there were builders.

This is in pretty rough shape today, but there are still plenty of preserved relics about early life in the Snowy Range.

Spend a day exploring the Snowy Range and step back in time to a day before the highways ran through here, back when the easiest way to travel was by horse or wagon, and you'll feel connected to the past.

You can find out more information about the Miners Cabin Trailhead in Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest on the Forest Service website, right here .

