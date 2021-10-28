CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Miner’s Cabin Trail Is A Quiet, Scenic Hike In Wyoming That Leads To A Secret Homestead

By Kim Magaraci
 6 days ago

While everyone flocks to the Tetons, there are thousands of miles of mountain trails in Wyoming that get overlooked. In Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, the Snowy Range tempts nature lovers with history and scenery all around. One short trail is a great introduction to the range – the Miners Cabin Trail in Centennial.

Wyoming's Snowy Range Mountains show off rocky scenery in the Southeastern corner of the state. The Mountains are protected by Medicine Bow Routt-National Forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmJYc_0cfbKVSU00
Google Local / Kevin Buehler

The Snowy Range Scenic Byway is one of the most underrated drives in Wyoming, and you'll find spectacular sights along the route.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UgIaK_0cfbKVSU00
Google Local / David Lobree

One turnout area in particular can be found at the Miners Cabin Trailhead. The turnout offers beautiful views of the range and a short trail to a unique spot in the foothills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRnUK_0cfbKVSU00
AllTrails / Rebecca Fisher

The Miner's Cabin trail is a short walk to old mining ruins. It was built in an area that was less exposed than the mines in the open areas of the range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUibI_0cfbKVSU00
Google Local / Kenneth Jones

The cabin itself was built with materials that were found around it - and, well, hopefully these guys were better miners than there were builders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rngbN_0cfbKVSU00
Google Local / Luke Stromme

This is in pretty rough shape today, but there are still plenty of preserved relics about early life in the Snowy Range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZJrb_0cfbKVSU00
AllTrails / Rebecca Fisher

Spend a day exploring the Snowy Range and step back in time to a day before the highways ran through here, back when the easiest way to travel was by horse or wagon, and you'll feel connected to the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZzk4_0cfbKVSU00
AllTrails / Cristin Williams

You can find out more information about the Miners Cabin Trailhead in Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest on the Forest Service website, right here .

If you love the scenery of the Snowy Range, read See The Very Best Of Wyoming’s Snowy Range In One Day On This Epic Road Trip and plan to spend some time out here.

The post Miner’s Cabin Trail Is A Quiet, Scenic Hike In Wyoming That Leads To A Secret Homestead appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

