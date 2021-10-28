CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Plus November 2021 Free Games Announced

By Justin Oneil
thisgengaming.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Interactive Entertainment has announced the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for the month of November...

thisgengaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
Creative Bloq

The best PS5 deals available right now

If you're looking for the best PS5 deals out there, then you've come to the right place. With Black Friday 2021 coming soon, and Christmas following not long after, you may be on the hunt for a new PlayStation 5. While there are PS5 deals to be had, we do...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

PS Plus November 2021 Video games May Have Leaked Forward of Sony’s Official Announcement As soon as Extra

Forward of Sony’s official announcement, the PS Plus November 2021 would possibly simply have been leaked prematurely. Like earlier months, subsequent month’s free PS Plus video games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 have been posted as offers on French deals site Dealabs. The poster of the deal, “billbil-kun”, has confirmed to be fairly dependable in terms of the upcoming PS Plus lineup. Earlier than a deal turns into seen on Dealabs, submitted offers are first submitted to the positioning’s moderation workforce and checked earlier than posting.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Free Games#Sony Playstation#Saints#Ps4 Ps5
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: PlayStation Plus games for November: Knockout City, First Class Trouble, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

It’s a bumper PlayStation Plus lineup this November, with six titles in total available to add to your game library starting Tuesday, November 2. Partake in an epic dodgeball tournament with Knockout City, play sleuth and spot imposters in social deduction game First Class Trouble, then wield weapons and battle monsters in the fantasy world of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides to televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Space Invaders Invincible Collection Review – Nintendo Switch

Space Invaders is one of the most iconic video games ever since it first released in the 1970s. Over the years we’ve seen ports of the original along with different spins on the classic formula. Now thanks to ININ Games and Taito there is a new collection available on the Nintendo Switch called Space Invaders Invincible Collection. It contains 10+1 Space Invaders games and so there is a lot here for fans of the series to enjoy. The problem is that the price of entry and some other faults may have most of you holding off on buying it right away.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

10 best wireless gaming headsets to give you the multiplayer edge

In competitive multiplayer games, you need every advantage you can get, and while having the best wireless gaming headset won’t make up for a total lack of skill, it can significantly up your performance.A solid soundstage or even full-on virtual surround sound means you’ll be able to hear your enemies’ footsteps around you, preventing you from being caught unawares, while a noise-suppressing microphone will ensure your teammates hear your instructions (or bragging, we’re not judging) all the more clearly.Then, of course, there are other factors to consider: comfort is absolutely key, because you don’t want to be constantly adjusting your...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

Netflix on Tuesday released a set of mobile games playable for free by subscribers of the global streaming service as it strives to be the go-to venue for entertainment. "We're excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world," the company said in a release.
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Classic Retro Shooter Gynoug is Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 12

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games has announced that they are bringing back another retro shooter and this time it’s Gynoug. Gynoug will be released digitally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 12 and priced at $6.99. Gynoug originally released all the way back on the Sega Mega Drive. Players can look forward to new features like a configurable CRT shader, rewind mode and save states, new accessibility features, and more. Check out the trailer and learn more below.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

The Best VR Headsets for Gaming: Oculus Quest 2, PlayStation VR, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. While plenty of sci-fi movies have predicted a future dominated by virtual reality, the technology isn’t quite that widespread — yet. But more and more people are starting to discover what the world of VR, which allows you to strap on a headset and become fully immersed in a new environment, actually entails. Games are of course one of the most popular ways to use...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy