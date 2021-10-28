Movie Review: “Practical Magic”

When a character can go out for a night of drinking, partying, and wake up the next morning fresh as a daisy despite going to bed absolutely wasted, that’s movie magic. If a character is knocked out of a second-story window to land on the ground and can bounce back up to keep fighting or to run away at full speed, that’s movie magic. The long and short of it is that movie magic is something used to bypass the realism that many people know would otherwise crush a movie’s chance of appearing to be as impressive as possible in order to gain and keep the attention of the audience. It’s a way to keep the reality of a situation from interfering with the movie in a logical manner that might derail things in a big way. Some of the most interesting questions are also those that would end up destroying the movie by inserting logic into key points that wouldn’t exactly be welcome. A good example is to be made by using the image above. Bypassing the idea of ghosts and the reanimated dead for a moment, the shark in the picture shouldn’t be able to swim, let alone leap out of the water like this with most of its musculature rotted away.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO