CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie Review: “Practical Magic”

By Noah Ceballos
maroonweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing says Halloween more than spooky movies, so get into the “spirit” by watching a fall movie classic! “Practical Magic” perfectly mixes drama, camp, and most importantly, magic. The film introduces the audience to two sisters, Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman), who come from a family...

maroonweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: "The Evil Dead,” a horror movie that isn’t a horror movie

Originally released in 1981, “The Evil Dead” has gained a reputation as one of the greatest horror films ever, one of the greatest cult films ever and as one of the most successful independently produced films ever. The movie’s staggering success and legacy is well deserving of analysis, especially now that it has turned 40 years old this October.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Aidan Quinn
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Stockard Channing
Person
Dianne Wiest
Lakeland Gazette

Dune – Movie Review

All movies hope to be successful, but hopes are high that “Dune” will be the start of something glorious. With its sci-fi roots and sweeping production, there are no doubt those who expect the property to be the next “Star Wars.” This film is the first in a franchise that is to include at least one sequel film and a prequel TV series. I’m sure we’ll get both. The film is already doing well enough in international markets that it will probably have already turned a profit by the time this article runs. The real question is, will audiences be excited for more “Dune” after this tepid first installment?
MOVIES
cuchimes.com

Lamb movie review: Oddly comforting

Going to the movies does not look like it used to whatsoever, but it still gives the same feeling. The smell of popcorn, the neon lights, the feeling of sitting in your seat and letting the excitement build. Going to the movies has always been one of my favorite things to do, and that magic has not left.
MOVIES
davisvanguard.org

Movie Review: Amazon’s Cinderella

DAVIS——The 2021 Cinderella movie, available to stream on Amazon Prime, offers a new take on the classic tale. The well-known singer Camilla Cabello stars as Cinderella, accompanied by Pierce Brosnan (as King Rowan) in a progresssive and musical film. Many live action Cinderella movies have traditionally held similarities to the original film, but producer and director Kay Cannon provides a more refreshing retelling.
MOVIES
cuchimes.com

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” Movie Review

Almost three years after the release of “Venom,” fans are dying to know how “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” stacks up against the original. The sequel stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kassidy. It was produced by Marvel Entertainment and Sony Pictures, as well as Tencent Pictures and Columbia Pictures.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practical Magic#Psychic
TVOvermind

Here’s What People Mean by “Movie Magic”

When a character can go out for a night of drinking, partying, and wake up the next morning fresh as a daisy despite going to bed absolutely wasted, that’s movie magic. If a character is knocked out of a second-story window to land on the ground and can bounce back up to keep fighting or to run away at full speed, that’s movie magic. The long and short of it is that movie magic is something used to bypass the realism that many people know would otherwise crush a movie’s chance of appearing to be as impressive as possible in order to gain and keep the attention of the audience. It’s a way to keep the reality of a situation from interfering with the movie in a logical manner that might derail things in a big way. Some of the most interesting questions are also those that would end up destroying the movie by inserting logic into key points that wouldn’t exactly be welcome. A good example is to be made by using the image above. Bypassing the idea of ghosts and the reanimated dead for a moment, the shark in the picture shouldn’t be able to swim, let alone leap out of the water like this with most of its musculature rotted away.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Last Duel - Review

The Last Duel is a big, grand historical epic from Ridley Scott – whose lengthy career has given us many hits or misses – having defined both the horror and the sci-fi genre in the same film with Alien right the way up to delivering morbidly dull dramas like All the Money in the World and flat out disasters like Exodus: Gods and Kings, the way on which this film was going to fall was basically unknown going in. Its big asset for it – aside from its lavishly expensive production that makes you feel like you’re treading in the grit of the middle ages with the characters – its A-List cast, the central trio of Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer are excellent, but the film falls apart with its epic length – at almost three hours long, it feels more repetitive than necessary to tell the same story through the perspective of three different characters, meaning that it doesn’t really get going until the last act, too eager to get where it’s going and not spending significant time with any of the respective scenes.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Review: SHE WILL, Empowered by Truth and Mythic Magic

She did. That is, Charlotte Colbert did. She’s one of a few first-time directors who turned in great movies at this years edition of Fantastic Fest. What seemed like it may be a grim and broody revenge horror fable becomes… something else, something emerging as more a story of empowerment, justice and, new beginnings. She Will wowed audience members I spoke to and I took time to see it twice. Most importantly, it seemed to linger over the festival coming up time and again in conversation.
MOVIES
Baltimore magazine

Movie Review: The French Dispatch

At this point, I feel like I can write a biography of Wes Anderson, but not because I’ve read everything that’s been written about him. It’s because his films, all works of supreme nostalgia, affection, curiosity, and obsession, paint such a vivid picture of his childhood. Through The Royal Tenenbaums and Moonrise Kingdom, it’s clear that his parents were intellectuals, that there was always plenty to read and talk about around the dinner table, that there was a fusty vacation house where the family summered, a spare closet teeming with board games, and that he attended tennis camp or was a Cub Scout, or both. Through The Life Aquatic, we know that young Wes had a fascination with underwater adventure and Jacques Cousteau. Through Rushmore, we can glean that he was encouraged to stage elaborate plays and home movies. And now, with The French Dispatch, we can assume that there were coffee tables fanned with issues of The New Yorker.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
HBO Watch

HBOWatch Movie Review: “Dune”

So much for Dune being ‘unfilmable’. What’s more, for Denis Villeneuve to succeed on such a scale where cinematic legends such as Alejandro Jodorowsky and David Lynch have so notoriously failed only further evidences the force with which this incarnation sticks the landing. Comparisons to The Fellowship of the Ring and Star Wars, believe it or not, should not be misconstrued as hyperbole.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright’s lush horror film “Last Night in Soho” is a movie about the persistence of life (and death) in cities. Everywhere the camera looks, from building facades to beer taps, numerals indicating long-ago years appear. It’s a visual reminder that the structures and habits of cities such as London are immutable and eternal, even as people careen through them in an instant.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Valley News

Movie Review: “Halloween Kills”

Bob Garver Special to Valley News To me, there is no scarier villain in all of horror cinema than Michael Myers. The killer from 1978s “Halloween” is the epitome of soullessness, and his haunting visage gave me some sleepless nights at my grandparents’ isolated farmhouse when I was 11. That said, I also have a tremendous amount of respect for “Halloween” and its ability to have that effect on me. That’s why I detested the new film “Halloween Kills” so much, because I know this series is capable of being so much scarier. The film picks up where 2018s reboot of “Halloween” left off. Series protagonist Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, is on her way to the hospital along with her daughter Karen, played by Judy Greer, and granddaughter Allyson, played by A.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Legendary Magician David Copperfield Breaks Down Magic Scenes in Movies

I’ve got an interesting video here for you to watch that features legendary magician David Copperfield breaking down and analyzing magic scenes from certain movies. The movies that he talks about include Now You See Me, The Prestige, Now You See Me 2, The Illusionist, The Great Magician, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Arrested Development and Houdini.
MOVIES
laduenews.com

Review: The Midnight Company’s Production of ‘It Is Magic’ is Both Wondrous and Dark

Venue: Kranzberg Black Box Theatre, 501 North Grand Blvd. Highlights: The Midnight Company’s hilarious production of this one-act, 95-minute work by Chicago playwright Mickle Maher is a joy ride of witty comedy and unexpected delving into the dark arts, made all the more appealing by director Suki Peters’ homage to Maher’s helter-skelter, mind-bending script.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy