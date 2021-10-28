CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone season 4 debate: Will there be any room for romance?

Cover picture for the articleAs we inch ever closer to the premiere of Yellowstone season 4, let’s take a little time to discuss matters of the heart. Is the Paramount Network series a romance? Far from it. We don’t get the sense that love is much of a priority for anyone in this world a...

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s New Video Gives More Looks at Season 4 Than We’ve Seen So Far

Good news for “Yellowstone” fans. A new video promo dropped earlier today with a sneak peek at never-before-seen content for the upcoming Season 4. We’re only a month away from the two-hour season premiere, and fans are itching to see more of their favorite characters on screen. That’s exactly what this new promo gives us, along with a glimpse at a brand new character.
‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Going to Be Ticked, Season 4 Won’t Be on Peacock Until ‘Next Year’

Bad news for “Yellowstone” fans without cable. Peacock just confirmed they won’t carry the new Season 4 episodes until 2022. The official “Yellowstone” Twitter account posted a video earlier today to announce that it’s premiere week for the new season. The two-hour premiere airs on Sunday, Nov. 7, on the Paramount Network cable channel. But many fans in the comments of the new post asked whether they’ll be able to watch the new episodes on Peacock or Paramount Plus.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Realizing ‘Teeter’ Is a Major Star on Another Show

Veteran actress Jen Landon proved to be an excellent addition to the cast of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” last season. Landon has been around the Hollywood block a few times and has an impressive resume of television and film appearances. Acting runs her blood as her father, Michael Landon, was also a television and film star. Michael Landon is most known for his starring roles in “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prarie” among many other notable appearances. The apple did not fall far from the tree with Jen as she has been terrific in her “Yellowstone” role. She plays the tough-talking and wise-cracking ranch hand, Teeter, on the show. Landon’s acting prowess really shines in “Yellowstone” as she gives Teeter a fearless, yet charming, personality.
This New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Teaser Is Easily the Most Cryptic One Yet

We’re exactly one month away from the premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 4, Outsiders. But it can’t come soon enough. There are too many questions to be answered after that helluva cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale. We don’t know who lives and who dies, especially after people shoot John on the side of the road and he starts bleeding out. And let’s not forget Kayce caught in a gunfight or Beth’s office exploding because of a mysterious explosive. All we know, based on the Season 4 trailer, is that Rip finds John bleeding out and tells him, “Don’t you die on me.”
‘Yellowstone’: Teeter Actress Jen Landon Says the Payback the Duttons Will Get Is ‘Incomparable’

In Season 3 of “Yellowstone,” Jen Landon’s character, Teeter, got a taste of how the Dutton Ranch does revenge. After she and Colby (Denim Richards) got attacked in a river, the ranch hands banded together to torture and kill the man responsible for the attack, Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland). Of course, that show of solidarity was not without a price: first Teeter and several of the other ranch hands had to get branded to prove their devotion to the Dutton Ranch.
‘Yellowstone’ Does Right by Fans Ahead of Season 4 Premiere with All-Episode Marathon

Anticipation is at a fever-pitch for Yellowstone Season 4, and fans will be able to experience all episodes leading to the premiere this week courtesy of Paramount Network!. “It’s premiere week on @ParamountNet! Catch up on #YellowstoneTV from the very beginning, starting tonight at 8pm ET. And then don’t miss the Season 4 two-hour premiere event on Sunday,” the show announced Monday across their official social media accounts.
‘Yellowstone’: Does Newest Teaser Reveal More Major Deaths to Come in Season 4?

“Yellowstone” has released a new teaser, and it offers new sneak peeks into Season 4 of the hit Paramount Network series. In it, we see John Dutton (Kevin Costner), bloodied and exhausted, collapsing on the roadside. We see police vehicles screeching down a street. We see a shaking hand holding a cigarette. Then we catch a glimpse of Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) standing on the Dutton Ranch, dazed, his face bloodied, his shirt untucked. We also see Mia (Eden Brolin) sobbing over Jimmy’s (Jefferson White) unconscious form.
‘Yellowstone’: Which Bunkhouse Ranchers Will Still Be Standing When Season 4 Ends?

If we know one thing heading into Yellowstone Season 4, it’s that the show’s byline of “Every. Body. Pays” is going to hold firm. Whether featuring the above or the alternate “No one is safe,” promotion for Season 4 is placing some violent emphasis on upcoming, well, violence. Yellowstone‘s return is set to be it’s bloodiest yet, with multiple actors and series creator Taylor Sheridan warning audiences they’re simply not ready for what’s to come.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: Newest Season 4 Trailer Spawns Divisive Fan Theories

There is a new trailer for the fourth season of “Yellowstone” and, as expected, fans are dissecting every second of it. You would be hard-pressed to find a more loyal and passionate fan base than the one possessed by the Paramount Network series. “Yellowstone” has grown its fan base with each passing season and it isn’t likely to stop anytime soon. The number of fans rises as more and more people discover the modern western goodness. With a new season coming up in just over two weeks, we suspect the fan base to keep on increasing. A big reason for the show’s success is its marketing and there’s no better example than the recently released teaser trailers. Obviously, the trailers cant give away too much with so many situations hanging in the balance. But, that won’t stop “Yellowstone” fans from trying to figure out season four storylines from the smallest of clues.
Yellowstone season 4 premiere: Paramount turns it into week-long event

Can you believe that we’ve finally made it to the Yellowstone season 4 premiere week? This is a moment LONG in the making and now, we finally have a chance to celebrate. The first two episodes are poised to air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Sunday and we move forward, we’re getting the sense of how hard Paramount Network is working to make them shine.
SEAL Team season 5 episode 4: The CBS finale cliffhanger with Mandy

As we got close to the end of SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 on CBS this weekend, we knew that there would be a big cliffhanger! We just had to figure out what it would be. How would the writers convince viewers to check out new episodes on Paramount+ down the road?
‘Yellowstone’: Could This Surprising Character Actually Become a New Villain in Season 4?

“Yellowstone” Season 4 is right around the corner, Outsiders. Only 23 days until we find out who lives, who dies, and who’s responsible. In the 18 or so months since the premiere of Season 3, fans have been speculating all sorts of things about the new season. Whether old characters will return, which new villains we’ll face, and how Rip and the ranchhands will exact their revenge on whoever hurt the Duttons.
Does Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Title Hint at Beth Dutton’s Death?

The level of excitement for the brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues to rise as we are now just days away from season four. Fans of the hit Paramount Network series have had their patience tested with the wait for a new “Yellowstone” season. Earlier this year, rumors of when a new season might arrive kept us all on the edges of our seats. Now, the glorious day is just over a week away as “Yellowstone” fans rejoice over its return. As if the excitement level weren’t already high enough, “Yellowstone” also gave fans a little present yesterday. The show released the titles of each season four episode on Wednesday afternoon, sending fans into investigation mode. That includes us here at Outsider, where we have combed over possible meanings of these titles dozens of times. Yes, it is entirely possible to overthink and read too much into these 10 episode titles — but let’s do it anyway.
‘Yellowstone’: Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Says the ‘Stakes Are at Their Highest’ in Season 4

“Yellowstone” is out with a new teaser, and in it, the cast and crew of “Yellowstone” bring everyone up to speed on where things stand as Season 4 begins. With multiple Duttons’ lives hanging in the balance and an epic clash brewing over plans for an airport and ski resort in the valley, “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan has really ratcheted up the suspense.
