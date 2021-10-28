Yellowstone season 4 debate: Will there be any room for romance?

There is a new trailer for the fourth season of “Yellowstone” and, as expected, fans are dissecting every second of it. You would be hard-pressed to find a more loyal and passionate fan base than the one possessed by the Paramount Network series. “Yellowstone” has grown its fan base with each passing season and it isn’t likely to stop anytime soon. The number of fans rises as more and more people discover the modern western goodness. With a new season coming up in just over two weeks, we suspect the fan base to keep on increasing. A big reason for the show’s success is its marketing and there’s no better example than the recently released teaser trailers. Obviously, the trailers cant give away too much with so many situations hanging in the balance. But, that won’t stop “Yellowstone” fans from trying to figure out season four storylines from the smallest of clues.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO