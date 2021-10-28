Lennar plans neighborhood of 3-D printed homes

Thanks to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, American housing markets have had to deal with a truly unprecedented situation (or, at least since the 1918 Spanish flu). While most housing markets experienced an initial dip in activity, over the last year many housing markets have experienced robust recovery, especially in terms of their prices. Using data from Redfin RDFN -0.6% , including median sale prices and year-over-year changes from September 2019 to September 2020, as well as other factors like available for-sale inventory, months of home supply, and numbers of new listings, we have identified the 10 cities that have seen their home prices rise the most over the last two years, measured in terms of both absolute dollar amounts and percentage growth. Read on the find out which cities have watched their home prices soar in 2021.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO