Weight Loss

What is Brown Fat? Science Behind Brown Adipose Tissue (BAT)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown adipose tissue, or brown fat, is one of the hottest trends in the weight loss community. Exipure is one such brown fat boosting supplement that is pointing to the science and saying this matters. It’s like a shortcut to weight loss. Brown fat burns calories naturally. When you...

Healthy metabolism despite obesity: Brown fat could be the key

Not all forms are obesity are the same and brown fat could make all the difference. A study led by Florian Kiefer's research group from the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism of the Department of Medicine III at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital shows that people who are seriously overweight (obese) who also have active brown fat have a healthier metabolism and use more energy than obese people without brown fat. The new findings suggest that the presence of brown fat may protect against secondary obesity-related diseases. The study has just been published in the international journal Diabetes.
