Liam Neeson Is a Retired Assassin in Irish Action Thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners

"Do whatever it takes to save your ass!" Lionsgate has released the first official trailer for Dangerous, an action film crime thriller from filmmaker David Hackl opening in a few weeks. A reformed sociopath teams up with an ex-con, and travels to a remote island to investigate the mystery behind his brother's demise. But they end up facing off with more than they bargained for when they battle heavily armed mercenaries that want something his brother was hiding. He'll need all his guile and tactical skills to survive in this action-packed thriller. The film stars Scott Eastwood, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Durand, Famke Janssen, and oh yeah, Mel Gibson as his "eccentric psychiatrist." Huh. Setting this film on an island where there just so happens to be a giant gun on a submarine is the coolest part about it. I just hope the rest of this is any good?

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO