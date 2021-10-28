CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Liam Neeson Is a Retired Assassin in Irish Action Thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Neeson has signed up for a new action movie that will team him back up with Robert Lorenz, who directed Neeson in The Marksman, which found its way to the top of the U.S. box office earlier in the year. In the Land of Saints and Sinners, a thriller set...

movieweb.com

Comments / 16

Related
Popculture

Hit Morgan Freeman Movie Sneaks Into the Netflix Top 10

Netflix is constantly adding to their movie catalog, and one comedy from 2017 is making Its way up the streaming service's charts. Going In Style, a remake of a 1979 comedy, is directed by Zach Braff and stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Ann-Margret, and Alan Arkin. "Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, three lifelong pals risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money," reads the official description.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Belfast’ Trailer #2 Starring Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan

Focus Features’ released a stunning new trailer for Belfast from writer/director Sir Kenneth Branagh. The gorgeous black and white drama is set in the 1960s and marks filmmaker Branagh’s most personal film to date. “It’s about coming home – a dramatic journey of excitement, emotion and humour,” stated Branagh. Belfast...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Felicity Jones Will Star in a Horror Thriller Titled BLOOD MOTHER

Felicity Jones is set to star in and produce a new horror thriller titled Blood Mother. In the film, Felicity will play an Oxford professor “who discovers her baby is inhuman and finds herself doing the unimaginable to keep him alive.” This isn’t really a new story, but maybe it will will be told in a unique and different way.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Bruce Willis
Person
Ryan Tubridy
First Showing

Scott Eastwood & Tyrese Gibson in Action Thriller 'Dangerous' Trailer

"Do whatever it takes to save your ass!" Lionsgate has released the first official trailer for Dangerous, an action film crime thriller from filmmaker David Hackl opening in a few weeks. A reformed sociopath teams up with an ex-con, and travels to a remote island to investigate the mystery behind his brother's demise. But they end up facing off with more than they bargained for when they battle heavily armed mercenaries that want something his brother was hiding. He'll need all his guile and tactical skills to survive in this action-packed thriller. The film stars Scott Eastwood, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Durand, Famke Janssen, and oh yeah, Mel Gibson as his "eccentric psychiatrist." Huh. Setting this film on an island where there just so happens to be a giant gun on a submarine is the coolest part about it. I just hope the rest of this is any good?
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Cliche 'Deadlock' Action Thriller with Bruce Willis

"This is my legacy." Saban Films has unveiled the official trailer for Deadlock, another "why did you make this film, Bruce!?" action thriller starring Bruce Willis. We keep posting these trailers for bad Bruce Willis films because they're so remarkably bad and yet he keeps starring in them over and over and over. Deadlock stars Willis as Ron Whitlock, described as a wanted criminal leading a team of mercenaries on a mission of vengeance. Convinced that the government is working against them, the merciless group brutally seizes an energy plant and holds everyone inside hostage. So uh, he's a bad guy this time? Patrick Muldoon plays a retired army ranger who must take them out to save a nearby town. The cast includes Matthew Marsden, Lorenzo Antonucci, Ava Paloma, and Jared Bankens. Yeah, this looks as bad as it sounds - just watch the kick ass short film called Deadlock instead. And why is Willis wearing that strange scarf the entire time?
MOVIES
Collider

'Ambulance' Trailer Reveals Michael Bay's Intense Action Thriller Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Michael Bay’s latest breakneck action-thriller Ambulance has finally revealed its first trailer, courtesy of Universal. The upcoming film is based on a 2005 Danish film titled Ambulancen, directed and written by Laurits Munch-Petersen. Adapted by Chris Fedak (Prodigal Son), Ambulance stars Emmy Award-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) as Will...
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive 'Castle Falls' Trailer Reveals Dolph Lundgren-Directed Action-Thriller

Shout! Studios has debuted the first trailer and poster for Castle Falls, and Collider has your exclusive look at the upcoming action-packed thriller. The edge-of-your-seat film was written by Andrew Knauer (The Last Stand) and directed by Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV), who also stars in the film that revolves around a group of rival gangs who have to look for $3 million in Castle Heights Hospital, scheduled for demolition. The catch? They only have two hours to find the money in a hospital packed with dynamite. Castle Falls will be available in theaters and on VOD and Digital on December 3.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movies#Assassin#Saints#The Ice Road#Irish#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
People

Ana de Armas in Talks to Play an Assassin in John Wick SpinoffBallerina (Reports)

Ana de Armas could be twirling her way into the John Wick franchise. The Knives Out star, 33, is in talks to star as the lead in the upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina, Deadline reports. The film, which was first reported to be in the works in October 2019, follows "a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family," per Deadline.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Jamie Dornan Has No Regrets About Starring in Fifty Shades of Grey

It is usually an actor's dream to be part of a billion dollar movie franchise, but when that franchise is the Fifty Shades Trilogy then it could be seen as more of a nightmare considering the terrible critical reception the films received, and the constant ridicule the movies have come under for over half a decade. However, the man who played Christian Grey in the movies, Jamie Dornan doesn't seem to have any regrets about being part of the dark, erotic series, and as he takes the lead in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, it is clear to see that it hasn't hindered his career either.
MOVIES
swiowanewssource.com

Britt Ekland: No Bond compares to Sir Roger Moore

Britt Ekland says no one will match up to Sir Roger Moore's James Bond. The 79-year-old actress starred with the late actor in the 1974 Bond film 'The Man with the Golden Gun' and admits that no 007 compares to Roger's portrayal of the spy. Reflecting on Moore's take on...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy