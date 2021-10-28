Football Manager 2022 Tips To Help You Score Goals & Win Matches

Central 1 2 – 3 1st Half: C - Johnston (Trexler), 36:50. 2nd Half : B – Martz (unassisted), 3:07; C – Johnston (unassisted), 9:33; C – Trexler (unassisted), 11:50. Central Senior Leah Johnston scored two goals to lift the Dragons over undefeated, number-one ranked Bedford powerhouse in District 6. The first goal was assisted by freshman Kira Trexler who chipped a ball to Johnston's head for a score late in the first half. Central's second goal was from a corner kick that went through the Bison goal keeper's hands leaving an opportunity for Johnston to finish. Johnston had her third game-winning goal in the past four games. Trexler had goal with a pass from Carly Dixon through the Bedford defense that left Trexler one-on-one with the goal keeper. Senior goal keeper, Kat Longenecker, defended 14 shots on goal keeping the Dragons in the game. The Lady Dragons have been chasing the Bison the entire season.

ROARING SPRING, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO