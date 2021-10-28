Moran gives evidence of inflation's impact on Kansas Thursday

In the current market, it is hard to hold the view that we are going to suffer deflation. It actually seems ridiculous to bring that up, yet only a few months ago that was the main economic argument. Many economists were calling for a Japanese-style deflationary trap that was going to be impossible to escape and that all the QE in the world (and we are still getting it) would not produce inflation. As I wrote here, inflation seemed inevitable to me. And here it is.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO