Moran gives evidence of inflation's impact on Kansas Thursday

 6 days ago
WASHINGTON – Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was clear in a floor speech Thursday morning that the Biden Administration's fiscal policy is hitting Kansans in the wallet. "An extra...

Goss: Fed will move on reducing stimulus in coming months

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss expects action from the Federal Reserve soon. "I think it's going to be probably November," Goss said. "Certainly, before the end of the first quarter of 2022 we are going to see the Federal Reserve pull back. That's pull back some of their stimulus. That doesn't mean they are stopping their stimulus, they are just going to put less money out there into long-term bonds."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Tribune

Sens. Moran, Marshall announce USDA Grant to connect Kansas Farmers and Ranchers with mental health resources

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) today announced a $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) grant to the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) to help connect farmers, ranchers and those in agriculture-related occupations to mental health resources.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Explainer: Republicans blame Biden for inflation, but are they right?

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - While Democrats struggle to pass President Joe Biden's social and climate change agenda, Republicans have been pelting them with the repeated accusation that his policy initiatives are driving up inflation and making life costlier for Americans. The U.S. consumer price index has risen at more...
BUSINESS
WSAV News 3

Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act. Chair Jerome Powell has signaled […]
BUSINESS
kitco.com

The Fed's inflation story, in charts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a high-profile speech in August, outlined the arguments for why the current bout of high U.S. inflation will be "transitory," and moderate on its own over time. Since laying the case out, the evidence has been mixed. The U.S. central bank...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Democrats scrap bank reporting requirement from U.S. spending package

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. banks will not be required to report additional information about certain accounts to the Internal Revenue Service after Democrats removed the proposal from a sweeping government spending package. The exclusion of the provision, originally sought by some Democratic lawmakers as a way to identify...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Forbes

Inflation And The S&P 500

In the current market, it is hard to hold the view that we are going to suffer deflation. It actually seems ridiculous to bring that up, yet only a few months ago that was the main economic argument. Many economists were calling for a Japanese-style deflationary trap that was going to be impossible to escape and that all the QE in the world (and we are still getting it) would not produce inflation. As I wrote here, inflation seemed inevitable to me. And here it is.
BUSINESS
aldailynews.com

State budget leaders watching rising inflation, possible impacts

Like Alabama families watching the rising costs for groceries, gasoline and other goods, state officials are monitoring inflation increases that could impact government budgets and buying power. “It’s certainly going to affect (state spending), there’s no question about it,” said Rep. Steve Clouse, chairman of the House General Fund Budget...
BUSINESS
Wichita Eagle

Kansas lawmakers question impact of critical race theory, DEI on mental health

Kansas lawmakers are questioning whether critical race theory or related curriculum may be contributing to the mental health struggles of Kansas’ youth. Critical race theory is a college and law school-level framework for evaluating the impact of racism on key institutions. There is no evidence that it is being taught in Kansas K-12 schools. But the term has been appropriated by conservatives nationwide to attack a range of diversity and equity initiatives.
KANSAS STATE
farmforum.net

Market Analyst: Inflation is having a huge impact on farm commodities

With recent talk about inflation at the federal government level and beyond, it's worth noting that December corn during harvest is up 40 cents a bushel since Oct. 20. December wheat is up 52 cents a bushel, and Minneapolis wheat is up $1. Inflation is a big, big deal in...
BUSINESS
AFP

Inflation key challenge as US Fed prepares to remove stimulus

The US economy has recovered enough from the pandemic for the Federal Reserve to begin easing up on stimulus, but markets are focused on whether central bankers will change course Wednesday and express greater concern about inflation. With widespread vaccinations even for children and the Delta wave appearing to abate, data shows jobs are recovering and American consumers spending freely. But supply snarls have created hiccups in manufacturing and shipping, which has seen prices rise, notably for oil, cars and housing, while demand for workers is starting to drive wages up in the world's largest economy . More economists are warning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been too complacent about the inflation risk, and urging him to change his tune.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Joe Manchin throws a verbal bomb at progressives and accidentally hits the centrists

Sen. Joe Manchin III just issued a lengthy statement to reporters in which he declared, with great dramatic flourish, that he will not support the Build Back Better social policy bill if it doesn’t meet various specifications, while sternly lecturing progressives in the process. The West Virginia Democrat blasted the package for unspecified fiscal “gimmicks” that, he said, put paying for it in peril.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newspressnow.com

Biden's plan punishes retirees

President Joe Biden’s plan to build America back better is much more costly than most everyone anticipated. The budget reconciliation bill currently stuck in the House is perhaps the most expensive single piece of legislation in history. Even a few members of his own party are uncomfortable voting for it.
U.S. POLITICS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

