What is Day of the Dead? (You may know it as Día de los Muertos)

Día de los Muertos was originally a way for ancient Mesoamerican Indigenous groups, like the Aztecs and other Nahua people who lived in what is now central Mexico, to collectively honor their dead ancestors and call them back to earth to feast and spend time with loved ones. Honoring the dead with traditional foods, offerings, music, and prayers is meant to call them to earth, as well as reinforce and nourish our loved ones so they may continue guiding and protecting us in the afterlife. The tradition developed its presence in the US during the 1970s as Chicanxs in Los Angeles were becoming increasingly more interested in reviving Indigenous traditions during the Vietnam War to create a new Chicanx identity. The holiday, which was originally celebrated by Indigenous groups in rural areas of Mexico before the Spanish invasion, was initially a 30-day celebration that the Spaniards eventually reduced to just Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, to coincide with the Catholic holidays All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO