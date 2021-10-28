CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Day of the Dead? (You may know it as Día de los Muertos)

By Keyris Manzanares
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the days leading up to Día de los Muertos, families gather items that remind them of their departed loved ones and adorn altars to honor them so they know they will never be forgotten. Family members hold vigils and visit cemeteries with marigolds in...

AFP

Mexico City comes alive for Day of Dead parade

Giant skeletons, colorful costumes, mariachi music and dancers filled downtown Mexico City on Sunday as the Day of the Dead parade returned for the first time since the pandemic began. With its bright colors and cartoonish skeleton costumes, the Day of the Dead has become an internationally recognized symbol of Mexican culture.
CELEBRATIONS
Photofocus

Photographing autumn traditions: Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

Photographers in the United States love fall. Whether it’s football, autumn chill, leaves turning color, family gatherings or Halloween, it’s a very photogenic time of year. However, for many of us living in the southwest, the vibrant Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos — or Day of the Dead...
FESTIVAL
nau.edu

Views from NAU: How Día de los Muertos celebrates the living and the dead

Associate Professor, Department of Global Languages and Culture. In the late autumn months of October and November, as warmth and light fade from the Northern Hemisphere and life is confronted with death, the concept that barriers may be thinning between this world and the next have given rise to countless celebrations around the world.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
sanantoniomag.com

Learn the Meaning of Día de los Muertos

There’s no right way to celebrate Día de los Muertos. “It’s all about individualistic perspective,” says Alegra Lozano, an artist and the director of counseling at UTSA, where she teaches an upper-division seminar on Día de los Muertos. “It’s what you bring to it and what you want to do as part of your offering and celebration.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hyperallergic

Día de los Muertos Comes to NYC With a Dazzling Display of Mexican Folk Art

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Originating thousands of years ago among the Aztec, Toltec, and other Nahua people, Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a joyful celebration of life and death. During the first two days of November, participants create ofrendas — altars in private homes or cemeteries featuring offerings, food, family photographs, and candles to invite the souls of the dead back to the material world. Though coinciding with “spooky season” in the US, the tradition differs vastly from Halloween in its life-affirming tone and its rejection of death as a finality.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uscannenbergmedia.com

Items found on Día de los Muertos altars and what they mean

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, takes place on Nov. 1 and 2. It is a holiday mainly celebrated by Mexico and other Latin American countries. One of the most important traditions of this holiday is the preparation of ofrendas (altars) to honor loved ones who have passed away as they make their journey to Earth. There are a lot of aspects to these elaborate altars, the most common symbolizing the four main elements: water, fire, earth and wind.
CELEBRATIONS
93.1 KISS FM

Dia de los Muertos – Did You Know It’s More Than Just One Day?

Dia de los Muertos is a special time for Mexican families. They decorate their loved ones gravesites and their own homes with food and photos, flowers and candles. Altars are colorful and joyful because they are a celebration of the life of their loved ones, not the mourning of their deaths. The ofrendas aren't put there for the deceased to enjoy, it's believed that the essence of the offerings are absorbed by the deceased person. Altars are not for worshiping the dead - they're for remembering and honoring the deceased and their lives.
CELEBRATIONS
videtteonline.com

"Día de los Muertos" serves to honor the dead for many Latinx individuals

As students prepare for the excitement of Halloween and the festivities that accompany it, it is important to highlight another significant holiday coming up on Monday and Tuesday. "El Día de los Muertos,” or “Day of the Dead,” originated from Aztec traditions in present day central Mexico and is still...
FESTIVAL
North Country Public Radio

Why marigolds, or cempasúchil, are the iconic flower of Día de los Muertos

The musky smell of marigolds, or cempasúchil, were thick throughout Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, and Angie Jimenez couldn't wait for it. "I love that smell and I love that it just hangs in the air," she told NPR. Jimenez is the altar coordinator for the cemetery's...
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

How to Build a Día de los Muertos Altar That Honors Your Own Heritage

Día de los Muertos was originally a way for ancient Mesoamerican Indigenous groups, like the Aztecs and other Nahua people who lived in what is now central Mexico, to collectively honor their dead ancestors and call them back to earth to feast and spend time with loved ones. Honoring the dead with traditional foods, offerings, music, and prayers is meant to call them to earth, as well as reinforce and nourish our loved ones so they may continue guiding and protecting us in the afterlife. The tradition developed its presence in the US during the 1970s as Chicanxs in Los Angeles were becoming increasingly more interested in reviving Indigenous traditions during the Vietnam War to create a new Chicanx identity. The holiday, which was originally celebrated by Indigenous groups in rural areas of Mexico before the Spanish invasion, was initially a 30-day celebration that the Spaniards eventually reduced to just Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, to coincide with the Catholic holidays All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.
CELEBRATIONS
uscannenbergmedia.com

Incentives of a consumerist culture: the commercialization of Día de los Muertos

The ten biggest retail companies in the United States, including Lowe’s and Amazon, sell Día de los Muertos-themed merchandise often appropriating the celebration and grouping it together with Halloween. These ten corporations cumulatively made over $1.4 trillion in sales in 2020 alone. Each of these publicly-traded corporations actively look for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
actionnewsjax.com

Día de los Muertos: See Californians celebrate 2021 Day of the Dead in photos

Day of the Dead 2021 Dressed in traditional make-up and costume a woman participates in the celebration for the Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct, 30, 2021. Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (Richard Vogel/AP)
LOS ANGELES, CA

