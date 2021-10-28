More Americans picked up a bad habit in 2020

The pandemic shook up life for a lot of people around the country: Work went remote, changes in work-life priorities prompted people to quit their jobs en masse, and home prices skyrocketed in urban centers. For some, this made it an ideal time to ponder a big move. If that sounds like you, you're in luck—there are states around the country that will actually pay you to move there. With research from William Russell, which provides insurance to expats, here's more about what states are offering what incentives, and why.

ECONOMY ・ 16 DAYS AGO