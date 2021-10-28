Breakfast Food Leads To Lawsuit

Taco Bell is welcoming back the breakfast and they want your tummy to be a part of it! To celebrate this joyous occasion, they’re giving away FREE, yes I said, FREE, food! Get free breakfast burritos from 7am to 11am today. They started their breakfast menu in 2014, then expanded it in March of 2020… maybe not the best time to do that. That forced a fair amount of restaurants to stop selling breakfast, but no fear, it’s back baby. One burrito per person, and they have to be ordered in person, don’t even think about it guy who was going to order 80 and put them in your freezer, I see you!

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO