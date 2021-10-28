CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakfast Food Leads To Lawsuit

kfrxfm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Strawberry Toaster Pastry with frosting and sprinkles. We have a ton...

www.kfrxfm.com

Best of South Florida

Battle of the Breakfast: Florida's Cuban Breakfast Ranked America’s 35th favorite breakfast food, reveals poll

Have you ever wondered what America's favorite breakfast is? Well, the team at MealFinds.com did — and the official results are in. It can be said one of the best things we’ve developed as a foodie nation is the American breakfast, with a plethora of regional-beloved dishes that cover the savory and sweet spectrum. Today, the sheer range of options includes signature breakfast options specific to each state, each one showing our melting pot of cultures, customs, and cuisine nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE
POPSUGAR

The 1 Thing to Brush on Turkey to Make It Ultra Crispy and Golden Brown

Everyone wants a perfectly golden-brown turkey with crisp skin, but what's the trick? I asked a Turkey Talk expert at Butterball, who said America has got to stop basting and glazing. I know this goes against everything generations before you may have said, but basting the bird just cools down the oven and makes the turkey take longer to reach the right temperature.
FOOD & DRINKS
tulsapeople.com

Breakfast at Walgreens

My friend Susan posted a photo on Facebook from her home in St. Croix. She and friends were preparing for a night kayak on one of just 14 bioluminescent bays in the world. They were going out under the new moon, she explained, for maximum visibility of the dinoflagellates and baseball-sized comb jellies that pulse and light.
TULSA, OK
Fast Company

The strawberry Pop-Tarts lawsuit is no joke: Mislabeling by Big Food is a real problem

A woman in New York has filed a seemingly overambitious-sounding lawsuit alleging that Kellogg’s strawberry Pop-Tarts falsely claim to have more strawberries than they actually do. The complaint claims the product contains far more pears and apples than strawberries—as evidenced by even the nutrition label on back, which lists “dried pears,” “dried apples,” and many artificial ingredients before “strawberries” appear. The woman, Elizabeth Russett, argues this is “false, deceptive, and misleading.” She’s asked for a jury trial, and is seeking damages in the amount of $5 million under the Class Action Fairness Act.
LAW
FodorsTravel

This ‘Food of the Gods’ Might Be India’s Best Breakfast Dish

Steamed savory cakes made from a fermented batter of rice and black lentils, idlis are a firm favorite and omnipresent in India. It is often said that nothing brings people together like good food. This seemed to ring especially true when a rather disparaging tweet from a British professor about a favorite Indian dish had the Twitterati up in arms defending what is arguably one of India’s most popular breakfast foods, the idli. A favorite with not just celebrities and politicians (including the likes of Kamala Harris and Shashi Tharoor), idli is the quintessential breakfast item that is integral to the gastronomic culture and culinary heritage of South India.
FOOD & DRINKS
101wkqx.com

Pssst, hey you. Want some FREE FOOD?! How about a Taco Bell breakfast burrito?!

Taco Bell is welcoming back the breakfast and they want your tummy to be a part of it! To celebrate this joyous occasion, they’re giving away FREE, yes I said, FREE, food! Get free breakfast burritos from 7am to 11am today. They started their breakfast menu in 2014, then expanded it in March of 2020… maybe not the best time to do that. That forced a fair amount of restaurants to stop selling breakfast, but no fear, it’s back baby. One burrito per person, and they have to be ordered in person, don’t even think about it guy who was going to order 80 and put them in your freezer, I see you!
RESTAURANTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Nationwide breakfast food supply chain issues affect CCPS

Beginning Nov. 15, Charles County Public Schools are planning to switch to offering cold breakfast options only. The temporary change is a reflection of the nationwide supply chain issue of food products and supplies which includes hot breakfast food items, paper products, and other supplies. Menu food items are subject to change due to this […] The post Nationwide breakfast food supply chain issues affect CCPS appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Lifestyle
The Independent

Millionaire who ate at Salt Bae’s new restaurant after McDonald’s says steakhouse isn’t ‘worth the price’

A millionaire who recently dined at Salt Bae’s London steakhouse, after first having a meal at McDonald’s, has claimed that the new restaurant isn’t “worth the price”.Since chef Nusret Gökçe opened his new Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge last month, diners have been shocked by the menu prices, with numerous customers expressing dismay over their bills at the end of the night.And, according to Chiraag Suchak, a 33-year-old IT contractor who works for investment banks and identifies as a millionaire, a meal at the steakhouse isn’t even worth the money.Suchak reflected on his experience dining at the viral chef’s newest...
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closing

Grab your food while you still can.Jed Owen/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for restaurants throughout the Valley for nearly two years now. First came the forced shutdown for COVID-19, the delayed returns, and now there are staffing woes and product shortages. All of it adds up to extreme trouble for restaurants trying to simply tread and keep their heads above water. For one local favorite in Tempe, it looks like everything has finally caught up with them.
TEMPE, AZ
EatThis

Taco Bell Fans Are Mourning the Sudden End of This Beloved Item

Don't blink! The world is changing quickly, and fast food chains are among the institutions that are driving that trend the hardest. Why, Taco Bell had just come out with one of their most-hyped menu offerings of all time, and already customers are finding it's too late to get their hands on it. Did Taco Bell just discontinue one of its biggest successes? A few apparent insiders are sounding off.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Popular Burger King Menu Item Is Making A Triumphant Return

Burger King has had some hits over the years that just couldn't keep up with the times. According to So Yummy, Satisfries, Western Whoppers, and Fiery Chicken Fries all found fans across the U.S., but eventually got phased out. Patrons begged the fast food chain to bring back Chicken Fries, and Burger King brought back the original flavor of the product. When the restaurant launched The Double Quarter Pounder King as a jab at McDonald's back in 2018, diners couldn't get enough of the sandwich which featured a half-pound of meat, American cheese, ketchup, pickles, onions, and a sesame seed bun, per Daily Mail.
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Popeyes delivery guy shares video of rats scampering around kitchen

A Reddit post has gone viral after video footage showed numerous rats roaming around in a Washington, D.C. branch of Popeyes. Published to the subreddit thread r/PublicFreakout, the poster captioned the video, “Popeyes Plague Rats vs.The Most Honest Man In Food Delivery.”. The man originally posted the video to TikTok...
PUBLIC SAFETY
northgwinnettvoice.com

Three local restaurants fail recent health inspections

Three local restaurants were given failing scores on their most recent health inspections following routine visits by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The three restaurants were Cuppoki inside the Mall of Georgia, Mika French Sushi in Sugar Hill and The Cheesecake Factory at the Mall of Georgia. The first...
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

McDonald’s worker reveals three secrets about drive-thrus

A McDonald’s worker has shared three little-known facts about the fast food chain in a viral TikTok.New Zealand McDonald’s worker @charlton.a’s video will make you think again before saying anything private in your car while you’re waiting for your food at a drive-thru. The TikToker revealed that, when you’re in the drive-thru, the workers can apparently “hear everything”, even when their microphones are off. @charlton.a #mcdonalds #nz #fyp ♬ original sound - Xb up He also said that their cameras take a “mugshot” of you so they know which order is yours. You can also...
RESTAURANTS

