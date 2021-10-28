Touchdown Wire's Week 8 NFL Preview Podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield

As the 2021 NFL season nears a halfway point that can no longer be calculated with a 17-game season, it’s time for Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield to get into all the Week 8 matchups with their usual tape breakdowns and advanced metrics!

Among the discussion topics this week:

How Aaron Rodgers could be in a world of trouble down his top targets against Arizona’s severely underrated defense;

How Joe Brady and Matt Rhule can adjust the timing of the passing game to eliminate Sam Darnold’s “vapor-lock”;

Why the Dolphins would be wise to bet long on Tua Tagovailoa, as opposed to going all in on Deshaun Watson (and why this matchup against the Bills is a terrible week to make that decision);

Two more ways in which Matt Nagy has practiced extreme coaching malpractice in the case of Justin Fields;

How Kevin Stefanski proved the doubters wrong without Baker Mayfield, and why he should do it again against the Steelers;

Why the Eagles need to start doing more than just hoping their garden grows;

Why the Titans need to be taken very seriously, despite a banged-up pass defense;

How Joe Burrow continues to grow as a quarterback beyond his years, and why Doug had to apologize to Lou Anarumo);

How the Texans have managed to play pretty decently in Cover-2, and why it won’t matter at all against Matthew Stafford and the Rams;

How Bill Belichick will array his defense against Justin Herbert this time around; and…

How Tom Brady is about to do the most incredible thing in NFL history.

