PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It might not be your first thought, but did you know your laundry routine could be contributing to climate change?. This is why FOX43 spoke with Ryan McKenzie, co-founder of Tru Earth, a company that works to help solve the climate change crisis by creating products that help reduce plastic waste. One of their most popular products is their laundry strips, which are made of polyvinyl alcohol, rather than plastic, and therefore completely dissolve in water when you do a load of laundry.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO