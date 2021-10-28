CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida, MO

Engineers call for more inspections after condo collapse

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — A coalition of engineers says Florida should consider requiring high-rise buildings near the coast to undergo safety inspections every 20...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bisnow

Surfside Collapse Will Lead To Developers Buying Out Whole Condos For Redevelopment, Experts Predict

When the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed in Surfside, Florida, in June, it brought scrutiny to other buildings with potentially outdated structures. “I think of any building built before 1970, or in the 1970s,” said Don Peebles, founder, chairman and CEO of The Peebles Corp. “Chances are a 50/50 shot that the concrete was mixed with beach sand. So they’d coat the rebar, and the structure corrodes from within."
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
Miami, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Florida State
Axios

Florida engineers say all large buildings should be inspected after Surfside

Florida should require almost all large buildings to be inspected for structural issues, a coalition of the state's leading engineering associations recommended Thursday. Driving the news: The recommendations come from a task force formed in the wake of the Surfside building collapse. The coalition, called the Surfside Working Group, gave their suggestions to state lawmakers.
FLORIDA STATE
candgnews.com

Overheating pumps inspected after massive June rainfall

MACOMB COUNTY — Fairbanks Morse, which manufactured the three giant pumps inside the Chapaton Pump Station, as well as an electrical contractor, inspected the pumps at Chapaton at the behest of Macomb County Public Works after the pumps were pushed to maximum capacity during the June 25-26 storm event that dumped more than three inches of rain on St. Clair Shores and Eastpointe.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Miami

Crews Pumping Out Water At Site Of Surfside Condo Collapse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Town of Surfside is quickly trying to pump out water from the site where the Champlain Towers South once stood. “Miami Dade County turned off the pumps that they had several weeks ago and so all the rain that has been coming down from the sky has been collecting in this basement and there’s very few ways for it to get out,” says Allyn Kilsheimer, structural engineer. Kilsheimer is working as an expert for the town, and spoke with CBS 4 News from the collapse site as crews work to drain out all the water. He says it’s too to tell where the water came from and how much water is here. Crews are also taking water samples and setting up water pumps. Surfside’s mayor says the town is being forced to foot the bill. The town was willing to do everything to the bottom of why the building fell down, but we were stopped, we were told cease and desist back off, but now not were being invited to pay the cost of the investigation,” says Mayor Charles Burkett. The town is hoping that the water is completely gone by the weekend so operations at the collapse site can resume Monday.
SURFSIDE, FL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Editorial: After Surfside building collapse, a needed focus on condo safety

A federally appointed team of engineering experts is investigating what caused the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside to collapse in June, killing 98 people. While understanding the science behind the tragedy is critical, the collapse also exposed dangerous gaps in how condominiums in Florida are managed and maintained. That’s why a new report from a task force from a section of the Florida Bar is such a solid starting point as the Legislature looks to prevent another catastrophe.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Condo#Ap
Law.com

Judge Pushes for Payout Compromise in Florida Condo Collapse

A judge pushed for compromise on potential payouts to people who lost loved ones and those whose units were destroyed in the deadly collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium. An initial attempt to mediate a solution over the past two weeks encountered hardened positions between the two sides in the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Faster-Spreading Strain Of Delta Variant Detected In Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As COVID-19 cases begin to go down, there is a warning about a potentially faster-spreading strain of the delta variant. It has been spotted in Florida and seven other states. Health experts say that although this strain spreads faster, there is no evidence that it causes more severe illness. Current vaccines also appear to be effective against it.
FLORIDA STATE
abc17news.com

Deere employees reject contract offer, will stay on strike

Most workers at Deere & Co. have rejected a contract offer that would have given them 10% raises. Tuesday’s vote means workers will remain on strike in the hopes of securing a better deal. The raises in the latest agreement were twice as big as the ones in the original offer United Auto Workers union members rejected last month, but those raises and improved benefits weren’t enough to end the strike that began on Oct. 14. The new agreement also would have preserved a pension option for new employees and maintained workers’ no-premium health insurance coverage. The disputed contract covers more than 10,000 Deere workers at 12 of Deere’s facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. A separate group of about 100 workers in Colorado and Georgia voted to accept an identical contract.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
abc17news.com

DoorDash adds safety features to help protect drivers

DoorDash is adding security features to its app to help protect drivers. The San Francisco-based delivery company said Wednesday it’s partnering with security company ADT on the new features, which will be available to all U.S. DoorDash drivers by the end of this year. Under the new system, DoorDash drivers who feel unsafe can connect to an ADT agent using a button in DoorDash’s app. Drivers can also swipe an emergency button to request immediate assistance. The changes come after a handful of cases last year in which delivery drivers were assaulted or killed.
TECHNOLOGY
habitatmag.com

Robots to the Rescue for Costly Co-op and Condo Facade Inspections

Co-op and condo boards are accustomed to getting bad news – and big bills – in their never-ending quest to comply with the city’s stringent Facade Inspection and Safety Program, formerly known as Local Law 11. Today, we have some good news. The city’s Department of Buildings (DOB) has just...
ELECTRONICS
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy