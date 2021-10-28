Harry “Bud” Waits, 71

Harry “Bud” Waits of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the age of 71. He was born on September 9, 1950 in New Hope, Ohio to the late Arthur D. and Mary Louise (nee Bingaman) Waits.

Harry is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Carol (nee Luke) Waits of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his loving daughter Amie (Chad) Sexton of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and step grandchildren Lane and Wyatt Sexton; his caring siblings Janice Pettit of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Terry Waits of Williamsburg, Ohio, Cathie (Floyd) Stroop of Mt. Orab, Ohio; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Harry was preceded in death by his siblings Norma Cox, Sam Waits, Chart Waits, and Ron Waits.

Harry was a retired mechanic for the US Postal Service, and the owner / operator of Waits Auto Service.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will begin at 11:00 and go till time of service. Bill Graybill officiating. Burial followed service at Mt. Orab Cemetery.