CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Lori Loughlin to pay for two students university fees after admissions scandal

Lebanon-Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe When Hopes Calls star served two months in jail for her...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lori Loughlin asks judge to let her attend wedding in Mexico

Lori Loughlin has petitioned a judge to allow her to travel to Mexico for an upcoming wedding.Loughlin, who was previously imprisoned along with husband, Mossimo Giannulli for their role in college admissions bribery scandal, is not allowed to leave the country without the permission of the court.In the petition filed with the court, Loughlin claims she has been complying with the terms of her probation since her release from prison after serving two months behind bars.Loughlin also cited the $150,000 (£108,000) fine she has paid and the community service she has done as reasons for why she should be...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Lori Loughlin Hugs It Out In First Acting Gig Since Prison In Sneak Peek

Lori Loughlin now has “Hope” after the college admissions scandal derailed her acting career. In a “sneak peek” posted by the GAC Family TV network, the disgraced star is seen hugging screen son Carter Ryan in a scene from “When Hope Calls Christmas.” (Watch the preview above.) It’s Loughlin’s first...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Lori Loughlin
Daily Mail

Lori Loughlin marks return to acting as she appears in first trailer for the When Hope Calls holiday special... after serving jail time for her involvement in the Varsity Blues scandal

Lori Loughlin showcased her return to acting in a recently-released teaser for the upcoming television special, When Hope Calls Christmas. In the clip, the 57-year-old actress was seen reprising her role as Abigail Stanton alongside Carter Ryan in preparation for the premiere of the GAC Family show's second season. This...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
imdb.com

Watch Lori Loughlin Hug It Out While Making Her Acting Return in When Hope Calls

Lori Loughlin is gracing the silver screen once again. The 57-year-old actress will make her acting comeback in the second season of the When Calls the Heart spin-off, When Hope Calls, which premieres on Dec. 18 on Gac Family. A sneak peek of the season reveals the first footage of Lori reprising her role as Abigail Stanton, whom she played from 2014 to 2019. She exited the original show in the wake of the college admissions scandal, and later plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She was released from prison last December following a two-month sentence. The first look at When Hope Calls shows Lori, dressed...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Olivia Jade 'Harder' On Herself After College Admissions Scandal Due To Cancel Culture: 'I'm So Scared'

Olivia Jade Giannulli continues to struggle with the fallout from the college admissions scandal. The 22-year-old beauty influencer's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, have finished serving their prison sentences for their roles in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin is soon returning to television, while Olivia Jade returned to the spotlight on "Dancing With the Stars."
EDUCATION
Marietta Daily Journal

Lori Loughlin reprises Hallmark role in post-prison return to TV

Have mercy, she’s back. Lori Loughlin is shedding her prison jumpsuit for some holiday cheer in an upcoming Christmas series, her first acting gig since she served time for her role in the college admissions scandal. The sneak peek of GAC Family network’s “When Hope Calls Christmas,” which dropped over...
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Olivia Jade on Mom Lori Loughlin’s TV RETURN! — EXCLUSIVE

Olivia Jade tells ‘Extra’s’ Katie Krause how excited she is for her mom, Lori Loughlin, to return to television! The ‘DWTS’ contestant also reveals what her mom texts her about after each show, and shares that she’s a big fan of partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The 22-year-old also talks about whether she will share the small screen with her famous mom, and what she has learned about herself competing on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ She says she’s gaining some self-confidence! ‘DWTS’ airs Monday nights on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Celebrities
womansday.com

'WCTH' Creator Breaks His Silence After It's Revealed Lori Loughlin Will Join 'When Hope Calls'

It's been a wild time to be a Heartie. Just months after the Internet erupted with passionate pleas for When Calls the Heart writers to change course (#TeamNathan fans know), Deadline revealed that Lori Loughlin is set to reprise her role as Abigail Stanton, the former mayor of Hope Valley. This announcement comes more than two years after Hallmark cut ties with the actress following her involvement in the college admissions scandal — some fans have been begging for her return to Hope Valley, others not so much.
TV & VIDEOS
papermag.com

The Trailer for Lori Loughlin's First Post-Prison Show Is Here

Lori Loughlin is back on television. Despite the Full House actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli's infamous involvement in the college admissions scandal, Aunt Becky's still managed to book a gig. Loughlin will be reprising her role as Abigail Stanton and will be appearing in the two-part Season 2 premiere and...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy