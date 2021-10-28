CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

American Music Awards 2021: Check out who was nominated

By Gökçe Kübra Çağatay
wirenewsfax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo, a first-time nominee for the American Music Awards, has something to be proud of. She is leading the 2021 nominations with seven, organizers announced on Thursday. Rodrigo will be up for the most prestigious awards of the evening, including artist and new artist. The Weeknd, a five-time...

www.wirenewsfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Morgan Wallen is BANNED from American Music Awards despite two nominations... following industry fallout from racial slur incident

Disgraced country musician Morgan Wallen was banned from attending next month's American Music Awards despite being nominated for two trophies at the annual show. Wallen, 28, won't be allowed at the event on Nov. 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but he still may pick up a few awards as he's nominated for favorite country album and favorite male country artist.
MUSIC
ValleyCentral

RGV singer, music teacher nominated for Tejano Music Award

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Spanish-language music, with artists such as Bad Bunny, has grown in popularity in the last couple of years. However, a Rio Grande Valley native is trying to do the same with Tejano music.  Juan Carlos Peña, aka “Yeisi, is a singer, songwriter and is also a music teacher at McAllen ISD’s […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Kali Uchis
Person
Bruno Mars
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Music#Music Video#Dance#The American Music Awards#Ama#The Microsoft Theater#Daniel Caesar Giveon#Bruno Mars Anderson#Montero
Texas Monthly

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Popeyes Hottie Sauce Doesn’t Quite Bring the Heat

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy