CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Waiting on reconciliation: The final stage?

By Roger Russell
accountingtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonths of campaigning, proposals, hearings and negotiations have produced an infrastructure bill that needs to be paid for, and a reconciliation bill that is meant to pay for it. The final measures are becoming clearer, but the actual numbers are still subject to change. Depending on the details of the pay-fors...

www.accountingtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
accountingtoday.com

Sinema offers support for taxing top earners in Democratic plan

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a crucial swing vote for Democrats, has given the Biden administration a list of specific tax policies she will support in order to raise revenue for the social spending plan Democrats hope to pass this year, people familiar with the matter said. Sinema would support the...
INCOME TAX
accountingtoday.com

Biden tax plan gets shredded down in battle to raise revenue

President Joe Biden’s tax agenda, crafted by experts who worked on the proposals for years and wrote books about their ideas, is getting a wholesale revamp as Democrats battle to find a program their caucus can unite behind. Amid diplomatic — at least in public — bickering among the chairs...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
local21news.com

Extra stimulus checks for social security beneficiaries

Flint, Mich. - The senior citizens league is advocating for those on social security to receive a bonus stimulus check. They're now asking congress to consider the additional funds through a letter they sent to congress members. The Senior Citizens League, also known as, TSCL, is asking congress not only...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gains Tax#Tax Bill#Corporate Income Tax#Corporate Tax#Tax Deductions#Piascik#Ira
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
republicmonews.com

You Might Receive $1,400 Stimulus Check If You Belong In This Group

There is still no news about a potential fourth round of stimulus checks. However, there may be a chance that funding could come for one specific group in the form of a $1,400 stimulus check for seniors, according to BGR. The Seniors. According to CBS News, researchers from the University...
BUSINESS
newspressnow.com

Biden's plan punishes retirees

President Joe Biden’s plan to build America back better is much more costly than most everyone anticipated. The budget reconciliation bill currently stuck in the House is perhaps the most expensive single piece of legislation in history. Even a few members of his own party are uncomfortable voting for it.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Joe Manchin throws a verbal bomb at progressives and accidentally hits the centrists

Sen. Joe Manchin III just issued a lengthy statement to reporters in which he declared, with great dramatic flourish, that he will not support the Build Back Better social policy bill if it doesn’t meet various specifications, while sternly lecturing progressives in the process. The West Virginia Democrat blasted the package for unspecified fiscal “gimmicks” that, he said, put paying for it in peril.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy