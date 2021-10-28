Ulcerative colitis: Diagnostic tests and real-life stories

Finding the right ulcerative colitis treatment can be a tricky task. Since ulcerative colitis is considered a chronic condition without a cure, you’re facing a situation in which you’ll need to undergo long-term treatment if you’re diagnosed with it, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. And that can feel a little overwhelming, especially at first, even when you understand that the treatment can improve your quality of life, and decrease your risk for complications like colon cancer. Luckily, treatment for ulcerative colitis has come a long way in recent years in terms of both medical and surgical procedures, according to gastroenterologist Eugene Yen, M.D., chair of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s National Scientific Advisory Committee’s Patient Education Committee. And your medical team can help you learn how to best treat and live with your ulcerative colitis.

