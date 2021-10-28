PlayStation Announces Six Free Games For PS Plus Subscribers In November

One of our favourite games from this year, Death’s Door is on its way to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and excitingly enough, we won’t be waiting long at all. Just so you know, Ewan has already set up his soapbox outside your house. He’s got a megaphone and an anorak so he can sing the praises of Death’s Door, rain or shine. “There's something intoxicating about [developer] Acid Nerve's world design and the sheer amount of hidden rooms and treasures it's managed to cram into every single area,” he said in his review of the quirky action-adventure, and called it an absolute shoo-in for Game of the Year conversations. While it is a mix of established gameplay genres, the biting writing and effortlessly satisfying combat hooks you and means you’re never sure what’s going to happen next.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO