Video Games

PlayStation Announces Six Free Games For PS Plus Subscribers In November

By Ewan Moore
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a slight delay, Sony has officially confirmed the free PlayStation Plus games for November 2021. As promised, there are two PlayStation 4 games, a PlayStation 5 game, and three bonus PlayStation VR games for those that own a headset. Surprising nobody, the leaks from earlier this week were...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

PS Plus November 2021: When do we find out what games we're getting?

PlayStation's latest batch of PS Plus games was fine, but nothing to write home about. November 2021's offering needs to be good, doesn't it? Here's the latest on what we're expecting from PlayStation and PS Plus - and when we're expecting it. Is this month's announcement delayed?. We mentioned the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Playstation Plus#Sony Playstation#Playstation Vr#First Class Trouble#Psvr
Creative Bloq

The best PS5 deals available right now

If you're looking for the best PS5 deals out there, then you've come to the right place. With Black Friday 2021 coming soon, and Christmas following not long after, you may be on the hunt for a new PlayStation 5. While there are PS5 deals to be had, we do...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

PS Plus November 2021 Games Might Have Leaked Ahead of Sony’s Official Announcement Once More

Ahead of Sony’s official announcement, the PS Plus November 2021 might just have been leaked in advance. Like previous months, next month’s free PS Plus games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 were posted as deals on French deals site Dealabs. The poster of the deal, “billbil-kun”, has proven to be quite reliable when it comes to the upcoming PS Plus lineup. Before a deal becomes visible on Dealabs, submitted deals are first submitted to the site’s moderation team and checked before posting.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

List of games coming to PS Plus in November has leaked

Dealabs user billbil-kun is at it again, sharing the PlayStation Plus games lineup for November 2021. The user has been leaking some pretty accurate reports of the upcoming PS Plus and PS Now titles for some months now and with the new State of Play Showcase scheduled for later today, we won't have to wait long to see if they are right.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

First Class Trouble Launches November 2nd, Free With PS Plus

At the recent State of Play, Versus Evil offered a new trailer for Invisible Walls’ First Class Trouble, a party game that’s about social deduction and suspecting everyone. It’s out on November 2nd and will be free on for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 (which was also recently leaked). In a new PlayStation Blog post, community lead Dave Hulegaard offered some additional new details.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PS Plus November games lineup could include a bonus PSVR game

The PS Plus November 2021 lineup of games looks to have been leaked ahead of time, thanks to a Dealabs leaker by the name of Billbil-kun. The leaks suggest that four games are coming to the PlayStation Plus service in November, but there might be a few extra PSVR titles thrown in to celebrate the VR headset's fifth anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS Plus Subscribers Up Year-Over-Year, Nearing 50 Million

After a slight blip earlier in the year, PS Plus subscribers have rebounded in the quarter spanning July through September, with Sony retaining 47.2 million active members. This is a significant increase on the same period year-over-year, where Sony tallied 45.9 million members – a record at the time, during the height of the pandemic.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

One Of 2021's Best Games Is Coming To PlayStation

One of our favourite games from this year, Death’s Door is on its way to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and excitingly enough, we won’t be waiting long at all. Just so you know, Ewan has already set up his soapbox outside your house. He’s got a megaphone and an anorak so he can sing the praises of Death’s Door, rain or shine. “There's something intoxicating about [developer] Acid Nerve's world design and the sheer amount of hidden rooms and treasures it's managed to cram into every single area,” he said in his review of the quirky action-adventure, and called it an absolute shoo-in for Game of the Year conversations. While it is a mix of established gameplay genres, the biting writing and effortlessly satisfying combat hooks you and means you’re never sure what’s going to happen next.
VIDEO GAMES
Road to VR

Top PSVR Titles ‘The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’, ‘Until You Fall’ & ‘The Persistence’ Free with PS Plus in November

If you’re a PS Plus member, you’ll be able to nab three top PSVR titles for free this November that will have you playing from now until the Holiday season. October was a bit of a bust for PSVR owners, as PS Plus only gave out flatscreen titles Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X. You can still get those until November 1st, although you might want to save some room on your SSD for these top-rated titles.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

