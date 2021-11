Well, it is that time of year again, Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner. Despite the recent and perhaps ongoing tough times everyone has experienced, we all still have lots to be thankful for and lots to celebrate. One of the very best ways to celebrate the holidays is with great holiday dishes and treats, this is especially so here in Texas. If you would like to share and enjoy some great holiday treats and maybe pickup some recipes for new favorites, then you will want to attend the Comanche County Thanksgiving and Christmas Food Fair. The event will be held on Wednesday, November 3rd at the DeLeon City Auditorium from 2:00 until 5:00 PM.

