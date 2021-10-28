CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Experience the Darker Side of Victorian Life At One Illinois Attraction This Weekend

By Lil Zim
967 The Eagle
967 The Eagle
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am definitely no history buff, but I have always been fascinated by the Victorian age, and this is the primary reason I love the Victorian Village and Midway Village Museum in Rockford so dang much. (I legit wanted to host my wedding in the Village's old barn and chapel, but...

967theeagle.net

Comments / 0

Related
967 The Eagle

One of the Best Speakeasies in the Country is in Illinois, Not Far Away

Let's start here, what in the world is a Speakeasy?. Speakeasy - An illicit liquor store or nightclub. So there are these throwback, retro night clubs and bars across the country that represent a time when going out for a drink was illegal. The places were packed and filled with people out for a good tie, even though at the time it was illegal. A saloon that sells liquor even though it is illegal.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Rockford, IL
Entertainment
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
967 The Eagle

Wisconsin’s Oldest Boat Was Found On Bottom Of Popular Lake

On the bottom of a popular lake in Wisconsin, scuba divers discovered the oldest boat in state history. Going scuba diving is on my bucket list of activities to try out someday down the road. It is strange because I have never really had the opportunity. I love swimming, the water, and exploring so I think I would enjoy doing it. I know quite a few people that have done it and just fell in love with diving.
WISCONSIN STATE
967 The Eagle

Popular Illinois Radio Station Flips to Only Christmas Music

How do you feel about Jingle Bells all day every day? It's a real thing kicking off in Chicago tomorrow, November 3. Growing up in the Chicago suburbs I tend to spend a lot of my social media time stalking radio and TV stations in the city. I feel like I know all of them having listened to them throughout my childhood and for most of my adulthood too.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Dickinson
967 The Eagle

The Favorite Illinois Thanksgiving Side is Boring and Dull

With the dozens and dozens of sides to choose from as Thanksgiving approaches, leave it to Illinois to be middle of the country, boring and predictable. Thrillist. With Thanksgiving coming soon, do you know who is bringing what? For the first time in my life, I am the "turkey" guy this year. It's not like anyone assigned it to me, it's kinda a bucket list thing that I agreed to take on. I am having this constant nightmare since I said yes to doing this...Christmas Vacation. The knife goes in and the puff of smoke, "save the neck for me Clark." I'm pretty sure I got this, but will for sure give it a trial run ahead of time.
ILLINOIS STATE
967 The Eagle

Live Like Royalty for Just Over $100 A Night at This Spectacular Wisconsin Castle

Before I tell you about this amazing castle available for rent in Eagle River, Wisconsin, I feel I need to explain what led me to this discovery... I have a large family that loves to get together to celebrate major holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter...you get my point. Most of my family members live within 2 hours of one another, so traveling to get everyone together isn't that hard, but the rate that my family is growing thanks to marriages and babies certainly is. For the last couple of years, there have been discussions about revamping our holiday celebrations, basically where, when, and how to host them. We've toyed with celebrating Christmas in July at our extended family cabin in Wisconsin. We've also thrown the idea out there to rent out a big vacation home somewhere so everyone could get away and celebrate, and that is what led me to the discovery of Wisconsin's Cranberry Castle.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Lovers#Northern Illinois#Museum#Victorian#Illinois Attraction
967 The Eagle

In Wisconsin, Black Friday Is A Big Day For New Beer Releases

A big day for new beer releases in Wisconsin is Black Friday. Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Is The Perfect Time For Beer. I am a big fan of the Thanksgiving holiday. First of all, there is that delicious food. Of course, it is a four-day weekend, which is always nice. You get to spend time with friends and family who you do not get to see very often. There is always plenty of activities and events to check out.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
967 The Eagle

967 The Eagle

Rockford, IL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The Eagle plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy