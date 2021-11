Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer will be the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s new president and CEO, taking over from Dirk Draper, who announced his retirement in May. Reeder Kleymeyer is coming to the Springs from Ohio, where she most recently founded JRK Executive Strategies, her own consulting practice. She’ll join Draper at the chamber from Nov. 29 to ensure a smooth transition before his retirement at the end of the year, and will take the helm on Jan. 1, 2022.

7 DAYS AGO