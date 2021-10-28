Person of interest sought in vandalism of Felten statue downtown
The Hays Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest caught on...hayspost.com
The Hays Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest caught on...hayspost.com
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 1