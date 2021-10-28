CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Person of interest sought in vandalism of Felten statue downtown

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago
The Hays Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest caught on...

Hays Post

Kan. burglary suspect mistakenly released from jail, captured

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the improper release of an inmate from the Sedgwick County Jail that occurred just before 9a.m. on Monday, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Jamarcius Quayshaun Fisher, 30, was incarcerated as a pre-trail detainee on charges of Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Battery and Criminal Damage...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police: Kansas man swung pipe at officer during arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with an alleged assault on a 79-year-old victim. Just before 9a.m. Monday, police responded to a disturbance at a home in the 700 Block of North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police determined that...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Suspect used fake information to buy $37,000 car in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery and identity theft in Manhattan. Just after 1p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 3100 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Robbins Motor Company reported an unknown male...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. boy hit by alleged drunk driver while trick-or-treating is home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Halloween accident arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leivian of Wichita. Just after 9p.m. Sunday, police working in the area of Douglas and Broadview were alerted by a citizen that someone had been hit by a car, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Police located a 4-year-old...
KANSAS STATE
Hays, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Hays, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hays Post

Police: Kan. man accused of fraudulent use of credit card

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged computer crime and have made an arrest. On Friday, police arrested 32-year-0ld Tyler D. Chalfant of Atchison. He is being held on requested charges of unlawful use of a financial card, computer crimes and theft in connection to the fraudulent use of a...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

1 killed, another critically wounded in Kansas shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say one man has died and another person was critically wounded in a shooting in north Wichita. Police say the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday in an area several blocks east of the Little Arkansas River. Arriving officers entered an apartment, where they...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas woman who died in crash on Halloween

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal Halloween crash have identified the victim as 38-year-old Clenea Meairs of Wichita, according Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 6p.m. Sunday, a Dodge truck was southbound Seneca at 63rd Street South in south Wichita. As the the truck traveled though the intersection with...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KBI: Statewide Silver Alert for missing Kansas woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita woman who was last believed to be near Kinkaid, Kansas. The whereabouts of Patricia Knafla, 70, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KHP asks for help to ID vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

FRANKLIN COUNTY —The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking assistance to identify witnesses to a hit-and-run fatality crash that occurred around 9 p.m. on Friday, October 29 on southbound I-35 just north of Tennessee Road in Franklin County. According to the KHP, a Jeep and a Dodge Ram were southbound and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man dead, baby among 3 injured in rollover crash

GREELEY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 5a.m. Monday in Greeley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol that a 2011 Kia Rio driven by Arrianna Patterson, 20, Tribune, was westbound on Kansas 96 at County Road 24. The car traveled left of center, left the roadway to the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Trick or Treat: 15-year-olds jailed for Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teenagers in connection with a home robbery on Halloween. Just after 11:00 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 200 block of SW Gage on a report of a robbery that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Kelvin Johnson. The victim...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kan. woman was northbound in southbound lanes of highway

SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a weekend incident. Just before 2:30a.m. Sunday, sheriff's were first alerted to the report of a driver southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 81 north of Interstate 70, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. By the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police catch suspect in Kan. drug deal shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, police were working a call in the 1700 block of SW Clay in Topeka when they saw a disturbance in the 1800 block of SW Clay, according to Police Lt. Kelvin Johnson.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Fatal crash: Kansas man was driving 90 mph in 40 mph zone

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for causing a crash earlier this year that killed a grandmother and injured her 6-month-old grandson. Josiah Coleman, 23, Leavenworth County was sentenced Thursday to 77 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Man hospitalized after I-70 motorcycle accident

GOVE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after noon Sunday in Gove County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda motorcycle driven by Isaac Anthony Derosier, 38, Colorado Springs, was westbound on Interstate 70. The driver lost control as he attempted to exit the interstate at Grainfield/Gove...
GOVE COUNTY, KS
