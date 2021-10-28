CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German on trial for castrating men on his kitchen table

WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0rv5_0cfawQKi00
Germany Amateur Amputations A man accused of murder by omission, left, sits in the courtroom with his lawyer Peter Schnelle before his trial begins, in Munich, Germany. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. A German electrician went on trial Thursday accused of murder in the death of one man and mutilating several others by performing illegal operations on their genitals. The 66-year-old told a regional court in Munich that he performed the procedures at the men's request. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) (Sven Hoppe)

BERLIN — (AP) — A German electrician went on trial Thursday accused of murder in the death of one man, and mutilating several others by performing illegal operations on their genitals.

The 66-year-old told a regional court in Munich that he performed the procedures at the men's request.

The defendant, whose name wasn't released for privacy reasons, claimed he initially offered sexual services on sado-masochistic websites in order to earn money to pay off debts.

Later, the man allegedly expanded his repertoire by performing operations on his kitchen table in the town of Markt Schwaben, telling his victims that he was a trained medical professional, German news agency dpa reported.

The defendant told the court that he castrated, or partially amputated the genitals of, eight men between July 2018 and March 2020. But he denied responsibility for the death of one man, who died several days after the defendant performed a procedure on him.

The dead man's body was found in a box by police three weeks later.

Prosecutors have charged the defendant with murder for failing to call help in the case of the man who died, and with serious and dangerous bodily harm.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Kitchen Table#Berlin#Munich#German#Ap#Dpa#The Associated Press
The Independent

Student admitted in game of truth or dare he killed grandmother, court told

A student confessed to friends during a game of truth or dare his “darkest secret” was that he killed his 94-year-old grandmother in a house fire, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 20, allegedly made the confession weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died after a blaze at her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire in May 2018.Preston Crown Court heard Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after being found in the property but was pronounced dead at Royal Lancaster Infirmary three days later. David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFOR

Oklahoma construction company investigating after employee fatally falls into silo of hot asphalt

The company is now looking into whether the man was wearing proper safety equipment at the time of the fall. "[We're] still trying to determine what safety gear was in process but there generally would be a harness or safety equipment," said company spokesperson Jeffrey Taylor. "We have mandatory hats, gloves and safety ware, especially fall protection, and so that would have been in play while this individual was doing the maintenance work."
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
The Independent

Man ‘shocked’ as house he owned for 30 years sold without his knowledge

A man was shocked to discover the house he had owned for 30 years had been sold without his knowledge while he was working away.Reverend Mike Hall had been in North Wales when he received a phone call from neighbours in August who told him someone had turned the lights on inside the property in Luton.He drove back early the following morning to find the locks had been changed at his terraced home, which had been completely stripped of all furnishings, and a builder working inside.Mr Hall called the police but the builder went to fetch the new owner’s...
ECONOMY
wmleader.com

Alpo Martinez was throwing drugs out of window following shooting

Details of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez’s frantic final moments are coming into focus — as the investigation continues into the drug kingpin’s drive-by shooting death. The notorious drug dealer, who was shot five times and killed early Sunday in Harlem, was throwing baggies of drugs out of his truck’s window as he tried to drive away from the scene, a police source said Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

Good Samaritan offered help to a girl arguing with her violent partner in public, her boyfriend shot him six times to death, charged

Every couple has misunderstandings and goes through arguments every now and then, and this is completely normal for all couples. What is not normal is when these arguments turn violent that usually end up with injuries, sometimes even fatal. Unfortunately, the number of such cases in United States has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Clubbers kept inside nightclub for hours by police after girls ‘spiked with needles’

Clubbers were kept in a Yorkshire nightclub for around two hours after reports emerged that two girls had been spiked with needles there.Police attended Maverick’s 80s Lounge in Bingley, Yorkshire, at around 2:30am on Saturday following reports that two girls had been drugged, Yorkshire Live reports.Following the incident, Maverick’s has announced that it will be bolstering its security and upping the searches of those entering the nightclub.In a statement posted on Facebook later in the day, it reassured customers that “security measures and are stricter than ever with a thorough front door search policy.”They went on to add: “We have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

US Marshals draw guns on young mother and her 3-month-old baby after knocking on wrong apartment

Knocking on the wrong door seldom has any serious consequences, but when several armed US Marshals knocked on a young mother’s front door it left her frightened for her and her baby’s life. “I cracked the door open and they pushed the door open and pushed me and my baby out of the way. They are holding us at gunpoint, screaming, there is a gun about a foot away from her face,” she said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Influencer Nenobia Washington Appears to Have Fallen To Her Death

Influencer Nenobia Washington, also known as "The Queen of Brooklyn," appears to have fallen to her death from a building ... at least that's what the police investigation's turned up so far. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police and paramedics responded around 7:40 PM Saturday and found Nenobia unconscious...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Man attacks McDonald’s employees and smashes Covid barrier after being told to wear mask

An angry customer in Sydney smashed a Covid-19 barrier at a McDonald’s outlet last week after being asked by the cashier to wear a face mask. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Sydney came out of over 100 days of Covid lockdown last month, but face masks are still mandatory indoors. All people in the state of New South Wales over the age of 12 are required to wear a face mask in an indoor area of premises other than a place of residence.In the video, believed to have been filmed at the eatery on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Native to Stand Trial in the Death of His Children

A man originally from Manitowoc has been ordered to stand trial for the death of his children. 37-year-old Matthew Beyer will be in court on September 6th of next year as he faces two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Taking Hostages, and Attempting to Escape Criminal Arrest, with the last two being as a party to the crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy