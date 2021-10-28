Ticagrelor Steps It Up for Stroke Patients With Impaired Clopidogrel Metabolism

Previous neuroimaging studies in rodents investigated effects of the controlled cortical impact (CCI) model of traumatic brain injury (TBI) within one-month post-TBI. This study extends this temporal window to monitor the structural"“functional alterations from two hours to six months post-injury. Thirty-seven male Sprague"“Dawley rats were randomly assigned to TBI and sham groups, which were scanned at two hours, 1, 3, 7, 14, 30, 60Â days, and six months following CCI or sham surgery. Structural MRI, diffusion tensor imaging, and resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging were acquired to assess the dynamic structural, microstructural, and functional connectivity alterations post-TBI. There was a progressive increase in lesion size associated with brain volume loss post-TBI. Furthermore, we observed reduced fractional anisotropy within 24Â h and persisted to six months post-TBI, associated with acutely reduced axial diffusivity, and chronic increases in radial diffusivity post-TBI. Moreover, a time-dependent pattern of altered functional connectivity evolved over the six months' follow-up post-TBI. This study extends the current understanding of the CCI model by confirming the long-term persistence of the altered microstructure and functional connectivity, which may hold a strong translational potential for understanding the long-term sequelae of TBI in humans.
