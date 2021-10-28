CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

REEDER: Identity becoming increasingly ambiguous in America

By Scott Reeder
Kankakee Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“He’s half Labrador retriever and half German shepherd,” the volunteer said as she handed me the wiggling puppy. I looked into the mutt’s shiny eyes and just shrugged. A few months ago, my wife, a veterinarian, went into work on her day off to spay and neuter dogs from a local...

www.daily-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
carolinianuncg.com

Why ‘Squid Game’ has Become so Popular in America￼

I was first introduced to this Korean drama one day while on TikTok, it was a video of the first game that was played: Red Light, Green Light. I watched as one person moved when “Red Light” was called and they were shot dead. Following that death, everyone frantically ran and screamed which caused many more deaths to come. Like many others, once I saw this preview— I was in complete shock and wanted to know more about this crazy show.
TV SERIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

REEDER: Forgiveness is difficult but necessary

I’m not sure if I really understand forgiveness, but I can acknowledge its value. I’m sure at a loss as to how it works, though. By one count, the Bible has 62 passages with the word “forgive” and 27 with “forgiveness,” but nowhere does it say exactly how to do it.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Kankakee Daily Journal

Voice of the People: America's current ails don't fall solely on Biden

Stephen Moore’s article criticizes the Biden administration for the current wave of labor strikes by working class Americans. He claims that Biden’s attitude toward labor has opened the door to allowing strikes. He also says that the American economy has largely been without strikes for 40 years. Those 40 years include eight Clinton presidency years and eight Obama presidency years, the latter during which Biden was VP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
shefinds

Kate Middleton Just Made A Heartbreaking Statement About Addiction

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton gave an impassioned keynote speech for The Forward Trust‘s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign, lending her voice to the conversation as one of her many projects within her royal duties. Discussing the roots of addiction and common misconceptions surrounding the disease, Middleton addressed within her speech the frightening reality that nobody is truly above addiction.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambiguous#America#German#Powerpoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy