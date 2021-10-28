CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Chemoattractant attachment boosts antibiotic efficacy

By John Fox
bioworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttaching a modified bacterial-derived formyl peptide chemoattractant to an antibiotic enhanced recruitment of neutrophils and improved their bactericidal ability in mouse models, according to a study led by European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) Australia researchers at Monash University in Melbourne. Developed in collaboration with U.S. scientists at Harvard University,...

www.bioworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

New Study Reveals Zinc Really Might Help Treat a Cold, But There's a Catch

In 1771, the German physician Hieronymus David Gaubius introduced the western scientific community to "a medication with many promises" – zinc. More than 200 years later, we can find it amongst the many supplements on pharmacy shelves. It's even known to be one of the rare things that might help fight off a common cold. Or does it? Evidence for zinc supplement use is limited, study results have been mixed, and dosage, formulation and length of prescription have not been investigated properly to date. A new meta-analysis of 28 randomized controlled trials has now strengthened the notion that supplementing zinc could prevent symptoms and...
SCIENCE
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Effects of mRNA-Based Vaccines on Antibody Responses in Patients With and Without Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection

After vaccination with an mRNA-based vaccine, individuals with no history of SARS-CoV-2 infection were found to have increased plasma neutralizing activity; however, they may not produce as potent of antibodies compared with vaccinated convalescent individuals. These findings were published in Nature. A total of 30 patients with no history of...
SCIENCE
Cornell University

Machine learning predicts antibiotic resistance spread

Genes aren’t only inherited through birth. Bacteria have the ability to pass genes to each other, or pick them up from their environment, through a process called horizonal gene transfer, which is a major culprit in the spread of antibiotic resistance. Cornell researchers used machine learning to sort organisms by...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Achilles' heel of antibiotic resistance

Infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria are increasingly prevalent and difficult to treat. A new study identifies the unique vulnerabilities of a class of antibiotic-resistant mutants at the genomic scale, giving new insights into drugs that can be used in combination with antibiotics to suppress resistance. Antibiotic resistance is one of...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotics#Efficacy#Immune System#Nature Communications#Bacteria#Chemoattractant#Monash University#Harvard University#Embl Australia#Hospitals#Mdr#Bioworld Science
Nature.com

Bacterial drug resistance overcome by synthetic restructuring of antibiotics

Chemical synthesis, guided by crystal structures of antibiotics bound to the bacterial ribosome, has been used to discover a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics that overcomes bacterial multidrug resistance. Biochemical and crystallographic studies reveal the mechanism of action, including how one mode of resistance is circumvented. Access options. Subscribe to Journal.
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

After Antibiotics for Appendicitis, Many Need Surgery

Acute appendicitis treated with antibiotics often ends up being treated with appendectomy, longer-term follow-up of the CODA Collaborative trial showed. In the antibiotics group, 40% had surgery to remove their appendix by 1 year, which rose to 46% by year 2, reported David Flum, MD, MPH, of the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues.
SEATTLE, WA
Medagadget.com

Antibiotic Combined with Neutrophil Attractant

Researchers at Monash University in Australia and Harvard University have developed a new treatment for infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria. To achieve this, they attached a chemoattractant to an antibiotic drug molecule, meaning that it attracts neutrophils to the site of an infection and primes them to kill the bacteria. The two-pronged technique could give clinicians an edge for a variety of treatment-resistant infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antibiotic-chemoattractants enhance neutrophil clearance of Staphylococcus aureus

The pathogen Staphylococcus aureus can readily develop antibiotic resistance and evade the human immune system, which is associated with reduced levels of neutrophil recruitment. Here, we present a class of antibacterial peptides with potential to act both as antibiotics and as neutrophil chemoattractants. The compounds, which we term 'antibiotic-chemoattractants', consist of a formylated peptide (known to act as chemoattractant for neutrophil recruitment) that is covalently linked to the antibiotic vancomycin (known to bind to the bacterial cell wall). We use a combination of in vitro assays, cellular assays, infection-on-a-chip and in vivo mouse models to show that the compounds improve the recruitment, engulfment and killing of S. aureus by neutrophils. Furthermore, optimizing the formyl peptide sequence can enhance neutrophil activity through differential activation of formyl peptide receptors. Thus, we propose antibiotic-chemoattractants as an alternate approach for antibiotic development.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Science
Genetic Engineering News

Antibiotics Supercharge against Superbugs

Superbugs are strains of bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi that are resistant to most of the antibiotics and other medications commonly used to treat the infections they cause. Antimicrobial resistance can be slowed, but not stopped. Over time, germs such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi adapt to the drugs that are designed to kill them and change to ensure their survival. A new study demonstrates a novel way of making antibiotics more effective against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

A targeted antibiotic for treating Lyme disease

Researchers found that a neglected antibiotic called hygromycin A selectively kills the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The antibiotic was able to treat Lyme disease in mice without disrupting the microbiome. Lyme disease cases are becoming more frequent and widespread. Currently, it affects almost half a million people nationwide each...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nutraingredients-usa.com

Ashwagandha root extract shows efficacy for menopausal symptoms

Supplementation with the branded ashwagandha root extract KSM-66 may improve psychological, somato-vegetative and urogenital symptoms in perimenopausal women, as well as boosting quality of life, says a new study. Data published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research​ indicated that the ashwagandha root extract led to significant improvements in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Lower antibiotic resistance in intestinal bacteria with forgotten antibiotic

A forgotten antibiotic, temocillin, led to lower selection of resistant bacteria than the standard treatment for febrile urinary tract infection, in a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Thus, temocillin may be useful in treating severe urinary tract infections that give rise to fever, and contribute to a reduced spread of resistant bacteria in hospitals.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

How Cell Wall-Wrecking Antibiotics Kill

Focusing on the human pathogen Staphylococcus aureus, new research led by scientists from the University of Sheffield in the U.K., examines how bacteria maintain their unique cell walls and how antibiotics can disrupt these maintenance mechanisms to kill. The cell wall—a strong and dynamic polymeric net of sugars and amino...
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Rapid rollout of COVID vaccine as important as its efficacy

For low- and middle-income countries, a COVID-19 vaccination program built on prompt procurement, effective on-the-ground distribution, and a rapid pace of vaccination is likely to have a greater public health impact than one focused on relatively small differences in vaccine efficacy, according to a study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital.
WORLD
wpsu.org

Health Minute: U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing. U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week begins November 18. Antibiotics are important in the eradication of bacteria that produce disease. They should only be used when prescribed by your doctor, dosed for your specific weight, and finished in the correct length of time. When antibiotics are used incorrectly, it can cause antibiotic resistant strains of diseases, which means they are no longer destroyed by medication. Antibiotics should not be shared with others or used to treat viral infections.
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Professor who tweeted the coronavirus genome, paving the way for new vaccines, scoops major Australian science award

The role played by University of Sydney Professor Edward Holmes in the COVID pandemic is already the stuff of legend. His decision to tweet the genome of SARS-CoV-2 on January 11 2020, making the data freely available to everyone, sparked urgent work in labs around the world to develop a test and a vaccine. Within days, the first diagnostic tests were available, and that weekend, scientists at Moderna and Pfizer are reported to have downloaded the genome and set to work on their mRNA vaccines, bringing a new technology to medicine in record time. But it is the deeper story I...
SCIENCE
manisteenews.com

National recall issued on blood pressure medication

Two blood pressure medications have been recalled for high levels of impurity. The United States Food and Drug Administration sent out an announcement of a recall last week for batches of blood pressure medication from Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. The batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide had high levels of the impurity N-nitrosoirbesartan found.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WFMY NEWS2

Toxins found in makeup could affect vaccine efficacy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — PFAS or per and polyfluoroalkyl substances are manmade and referred to as "forever chemicals" Because they can take thousands of years to break down. PFAS are so common they're used in nonstick pots and pans, cell phones, furniture, airplanes, and makeup. At the University of Notre Dame,...
GOOGLE
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy