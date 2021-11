AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – In less than a week, four separate shootings in Aurora left two teens dead and three others wounded. The first happened last Monday afternoon in an apartment complex parking lot near Aurora Town Center. 18-year-old Jason Phillips was shot and killed. On Friday evening, two 16-year-olds were shot inside their car near East 12th Avenue and North Ironton Street. Aurora police said one of the teens died at the hospital, while another was injured. “He was shot, he was in very bad shape and that’s when I told my wife to call 911,” said witness Damian Alcazar. Alcazar said he heard gunshots...

AURORA, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO