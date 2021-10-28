CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYSE-Owner ICE's Quarterly Profits Top Expectations, Shares Hit Record

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street expectations, helped by strong gains in its mortgage technology business and robust demand for its interest rate and energy hedging products. The New York Stock Exchange owner earned $1.30 per share in...

Business
