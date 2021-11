Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Tuesday, Hertz announced it is buying 100,000 Teslas as part of a massive push into electric vehicles. This is a smart move by Hertz, because renting electric vehicles, especially in the U.S., is currently very difficult. Not only might people want to rent EVs when traveling, but it’s also an easy, no-risk way to try an EV before buying one.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO