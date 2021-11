Gwen Stefani opened her Las Vegas residency and husband Blake Shelton was nowhere to be found. She sure found him the next night, however. The Just a Girl Las Vegas show at the Zappos Theater started on Oct. 22 and Shelton — after some amount of urging — joined her to sing "Nobody But You" on Oct. 23. Video from fans finds the pop singer telling her crowd she loves them, but, "I love someone else even more than I love you. And his name is Blake Shelton!"

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO