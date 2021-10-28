CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When can I enroll in Affordable Care Act benefits?

By Denise Craig, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Those without health insurance or who want to look into other options will be able to enroll in plans offered through HealthCare.gov beginning next week. Marketplace Open Enrollment will run from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, this year, four out of five people will be able to find health care coverage for $10 or less per month with extra savings made available under the American Rescue Plan.

The HHS also announced more plans are available through the Marketplace than ever before. For the 2022 plan year, 213 issuers will be offering coverage through HealthCare.gov , an increase of 32 issuers compared to the 2021 plan year. Eighteen states now have more issuers participating in the 2022 plan year than the 2021 plan year.

“We have also quadrupled the number of Navigators available to guide consumers through the sign-up process, and extended the Open Enrollment Period,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

Another shot? CDC says some people may need 4th COVID vaccine dose

A preview of the 2022 health insurance plans and prices is now available at HealthCare.gov ahead of Marketplace Open Enrollment. The public can review and compare plan options and find out if they are eligible for financial assistance, which can help pay monthly premiums and reduce out-of-pocket costs when receiving services.

“We encourage consumers who need health insurance, and those with current Marketplace coverage to browse quality plans available in their area, which can be done without creating an account or filling out the application,” CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said.

Anyone looking into health insurance coverage for 2022 on HealthCare.gov — even those who currently have coverage through the Marketplace — should enroll or re-enroll beginning Nov. 1 by logging in to HealthCare.gov and CuidadoDeSalud.gov , or call (800) 318-2596 to fill out an application.

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia.

