The week in bankruptcies: Wish Wash 7 LLC, True Enterprise LLC and 2 more

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Florida bankruptcy courts recorded four business filings – including one with total debt above $1 million – during the week that ended Oct. 22. Year to date through Oct. 22, the court recorded 161 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 20 percent decrease from the same span...

Phoenix Business Journal

The week in Valley bankruptcies: Polk AZ and Rybek Developments

Phoenix area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 22, 2021. Year to date through October 22, the court recorded 44 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 34% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
ARIZONA STATE
Philadelphia Business Journal

The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies: SmartNet Consulting LLC

Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended October 22, 2021. Year to date through October 22, 2021, the court recorded 63 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 5% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albuquerque Business First

Code 3 Service LLC files for bankruptcy in New Mexico

Albuquerque area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 22, 2021. Year to date through October 22, 2021, the court recorded 10 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -52 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
San Francisco Business Times

This week in bankruptcies: 3P Technology Systems Inc.

San Francisco area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 22, 2021. Year to date through October 22, 2021, the court recorded 85 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, no change from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
State
Florida State
KTAL

CeJay Enterprises, LLC: The Gap

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Charles E. Johnson from CEJAY ENterprises, LLC to talk about The Gap, an event being held on October 28th through the 29th In Shreveport. For more information on this event, visit www.CLOSINGMYGAP.com. The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Orlando Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Osceola Medical Plaza LLC

Orlando area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Oct. 15, 2021. Year to date through Oct. 15, 2021, the court recorded 58 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 48% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Baltimore Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Two businesses in Chestertown

Baltimore-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — both with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended Oct. 15. Year-to-date through Oct. 15, the court recorded 34 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 29% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Pittsburgh Business Times

The week in bankruptcies: Lauterbach Dental Lab

Pittsburgh area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended October 15, 2021. Year to date through October 15, 2021, the court recorded 39 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 15 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#Bankruptcies#Wish Wash 7 Llc#True Enterprise Llc#Centennial Bank#Agm Home Store Llc
Triad Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Deanna J. Tickle DVM PLLC and DJ Tickle Properties LLC

Greensboro area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including two with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended October 15, 2021. Year to date through October 15, 2021, the court recorded 19 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 6 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Post and Courier

Summons - FRASER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, LLC

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BEAUFORT IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2019-CP-07-02002 THIRD-PARTY SUMMONS, BLUEWATER RESORT AND MARINA LLC, et al. Plaintiffs, vs. FRASER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, LLC, et al. vs. FIRST EXTERIORS, LLC, et al., Third-Party Defendants. TO THE THIRD-PARTY DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Third Party Complaint in this action, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Third Party Complaint on the subscriber hereto at his office at 1900 Barnwell Street (29201) Post Office Drawer 7788, Columbia, South Carolina 29202 within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Third Party Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Third Party Complaint. DATED this 15th day of September, 2021, at Columbia, South Carolina. RICHARDSON PLOWDEN & ROBINSON, P.A., P.O. DRAWER 7788 COLUMBIA, SC 29445 (803) 771-4400 BY s/James B. Robey, III (S.C. Bar No. 102452) jrobey@richardson plowden.com ATTORNEYS FOR FRASER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, LLC AD# 1967579.
LAW
mcleancountytimes.com

OHM Enterprises LLC acquires 1509 Ensign, Normal

On Oct. 21, OHM Enterprises LLC purchased a home at 1509 Ensign, Normal from Brett and Joseph P. Egan for $200,000. The amount paid for property taxes on this property in 2020 was $3,853.58, 1.93% of the sale price of the home. This home last sold on April 4, 2019...
NORMAL, IL
CBS DFW

Newly Formed North Texas LLC Claims $18.75 Million Lotto Texas Jackpot

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A limited liability company has cashed in on a multi-million dollar Lotto Texas lottery jackpot. Onomea LLC, from Plano, claimed an estimated $18.75 million prize for the drawing held on June 2. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase. The winning ticket was purchased at Xpress Food & Fuel, in the 800 block of East Parker Road in Plano, and matched all six of the numbers drawn (22-33-44-45-47-54). The winner will receive $14,259,275.66 before taxes. The representative for Onomea LLC has elected to remain anonymous. The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held November 3 and is worth an estimated $8.25 million. Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54. Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.
PLANO, TX
Lodging

Candlewood Suites Columbia Under Management of Dellisart LLC

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, North Carolina—Dellisart LLC, a national hotel ownership, management, and development company, announced the addition of the Candlewood Suites Columbia, located in Columbia, Tennessee, to its growing portfolio of hotels under management. The 73-suite property was recently acquired during development by Columbia Hospitality LLC. Each suite is outfitted with...
COLUMBIA, TN
Rockport Pilot

Ribbon cutting - Copano Title, LLC

The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (RFCC) Bay Blazers and staff were joined by guests recently to celebrate a ribbon cutting for Copano Title, LLC at 1821 Broadway Street. Copano Title is a new title company that provides professional, efficient residential and commercial real estate closing services. With two experienced attorneys...
ROCKPORT, TX
southplattesentinel.com

Business of the Week: Northeast Colorado Title Company, LLC

Northeast Colorado Title Company, LLC opened in 1996 at their current location. The Title Company was originally started to give locals another option for their title insurance and closing needs. Over time they have become the ONLY locally owned/independent title company in Logan County. Being locally owned allows them to cater to the uniqueness of properties and situations of their community. They can look at the whole picture and find a solution that works for all involved. It also allows them to keep costs down which benefits their customer base.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO

