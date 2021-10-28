The week in bankruptcies: Wish Wash 7 LLC, True Enterprise LLC and 2 more

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BEAUFORT IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2019-CP-07-02002 THIRD-PARTY SUMMONS, BLUEWATER RESORT AND MARINA LLC, et al. Plaintiffs, vs. FRASER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, LLC, et al. vs. FIRST EXTERIORS, LLC, et al., Third-Party Defendants. TO THE THIRD-PARTY DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Third Party Complaint in this action, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Third Party Complaint on the subscriber hereto at his office at 1900 Barnwell Street (29201) Post Office Drawer 7788, Columbia, South Carolina 29202 within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Third Party Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Third Party Complaint. DATED this 15th day of September, 2021, at Columbia, South Carolina. RICHARDSON PLOWDEN & ROBINSON, P.A., P.O. DRAWER 7788 COLUMBIA, SC 29445 (803) 771-4400 BY s/James B. Robey, III (S.C. Bar No. 102452) jrobey@richardson plowden.com ATTORNEYS FOR FRASER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, LLC AD# 1967579.

LAW ・ 20 HOURS AGO