A new Canon patent application, once more for a lens for the RF mount. The patent application might appear to point to an already released lens but it is not. Canon patent application 2021-173892 (Japan) discusses optical formulas for what seems to be a RF 70-200mm f/2.8L lens. However, as asobinet.com points out, the patent does not refer to the already released RF 70-200mm f/2.8L. The lens described in the patent seems to have an entirely different optical design.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO