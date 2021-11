Before Jason Sudeikis was everyone’s favorite soccer coach in the Apple TV+ hit show Ted Lasso, he played a slew of characters on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, one of them being U.S. Senator Mitt Romney. And although Sudeikis has gone on to play memorable characters in various films since leaving SNL in 2013, it looks like someone never really forgot Sudeikis’ portrayal of the senator: Mitt Romney himself. On Thursday, Oct. 28, Romney tweeted several pictures of himself dressed as Sudeikis’ character Ted Lasso for Halloween. The senator claimed he was “finally returning the favor,” and tagged Sudeikis in the tweet asking for his thoughts on the Halloween costume. And it looks like Sudeikis finally responded...kind of. Jason Sudeikis’ response to Mitt Romney’s Ted Lasso costume was super subtle, but still full of shade.

