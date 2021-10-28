CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fox anchor Neil Cavuto faces harassment, wishes for death, over endorsement of COVID-19 vaccines

klcc.org
 6 days ago

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto was on-air again this week after battling...

www.klcc.org

mediaite.com

Fox’s Neil Cavuto Off Air After Contracting Covid: ‘Had I Not Been Vaccinated… This Would Be a Far More Dire Situation’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement provided to Mediaite, Cavuto said he is lucky to be vaccinated and urged more people to get the shot. While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you. Everyone wins, except maybe my wife, who thought I was back in the city for good for live shows. Maybe not so fast now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Cavuto
Person
David Folkenflik
SFGate

Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Neil Cavuto, one of the longest-serving anchors at Fox News Media, has said he tested positive for coronavirus and will take a break from his regular anchoring duties on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. Cavuto has for years been open about health challenges he faces. He has multiple...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AdWeek

Neil Cavuto Tests Positive for Covid-19

Fox News/FBN anchor Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19, he confirmed on Tuesday. “While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well,” Cavuto said in a statement. “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you. Everyone wins, except maybe my wife, who thought I was back in the city for good for live shows. Maybe not so fast now.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

Neil Cavuto's pro-COVID vaccine message was largely missing on Fox News

In the Fox News host's announcement Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, he said: “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.” While MSNBC and CNN picked up Cavuto's statement, his message was largely ignored on Fox News and its website. "Even with Cavuto suddenly absent from the Tuesday and Wednesday editions of Fox Business’s Cavuto Coast to Coast, the program’s fill-in host, David Asman, failed to mention his COVID-19 diagnosis or otherwise explain his absence to the audience," says Vanity Fair's Caleb Ecarma. "His situation was not discussed until the Wednesday airing of Cavuto’s later show on Fox News, Your World with Neil Cavuto."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Npr
HuffingtonPost

Neil Cavuto Begs Fox News Viewers To Think Of Others And Get Vaccinated

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto, who was recently diagnosed with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, has implored viewers to set aside politics and get vaccinated against the virus. Cavuto has multiple sclerosis, survived cancer, and lives with a heart condition, compromising his ability to develop immunity. He appeared remotely on “MediaBuzz”...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I'm surviving because I got the shot: Fully vaccinated Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto urges viewers to get the jab 'for yourself and everyone around you' after catching breakthrough COVID

Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto tested positive for Covid-19, which he said was surprising but made him grateful that he was vaccinated. Cavuto, who learned of the test results after Monday's episode of 'Your World with Neil Cavuto,' wasn't on the air Tuesday. 'While I'm somewhat stunned by this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Neil Cavuto Will Return to Air Tuesday After Contracting Covid-19

Neil Cavuto will be back on the air tomorrow after contracting covid-19. The Fox News anchor was off for the past few days after testing positive for the virus. Cavuto, a cancer survivor who lives with multiple sclerosis, said in a statement, “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

‘I Want You Gone. Dead’: Neil Cavuto Reads More Hate Mail, Well-Wishes After Covid Diagnosis, Urges People to Get Vaxxed

Neil Cavuto returned to the air from a remote studio on Tuesday a week after he revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19. As he did on Sunday, the immunocompromised Cavuto urged viewers to get vaccinated against the virus. The Fox host also read some viewer messages on his Fox Business Network show on Tuesday, but saved some viewer mail and tweets for his Fox News Channel program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OK! Magazine

'Rust' Assistant Director David Halls Breaks His Silence After Reports Surface He & Alec Baldwin Are 'Focus' Of Investigation In Halyna Hutchins' Death

The assistant director of Alec Baldwin's Rust, David Halls, has spoken out following the tragic shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Article continues below advertisement. Halls — who allegedly handed the actor the mistakenly loaded gun — gave a statement to the New York...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto urges people to put politics aside and get vaccine

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto is urging others to get vaccinated after testing positive for COVID-19. In his first interview since his diagnosis Wednesday, the “Your World with Neil Cavuto” host shared a health update during his appearance on “MediaBuzz” Sunday. “I’m feeling better,” he said. “(My wife) tested positive...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Variety

Variety Promotes Elizabeth Wagmeister to Chief Correspondent

Elizabeth Wagmeister has been upped to chief correspondent for Variety. Wagmeister will continue to cover breaking news in the entertainment industry on all multimedia platforms, as well as conduct longform investigations and write feature stories. In her newly formed role, Wagmeister will develop video content for Variety, both as a producer and host. Wagmeister joined Variety in 2014 as a TV reporter. She has emerged as a top investigative correspondent and trusted voice in entertainment journalism, covering the sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, the conservatorship saga of Britney Spears and the sexual misconduct allegations that led to Matt Lauer’s firing from...
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

WATCH: Fox & Friends Comes to a Screeching Halt as Brian Kilmeade Googles Something

The relaxed nature of Fox & Friends was in full bloom Tuesday morning as Brian Kilmeade’s on-air googling of something brought the show to a screeching halt. At the top of each hour, Fox & Friends shows a remote shot of a city or town across America, and at the start of the 8 a.m. hour on Tuesday, the college town of Champaign-Urbana (home of the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois) was featured. The origins of the name Champaign became a must-know bit of trivia for Kilmeade, whose unique focus on his iPad reading perhaps a Wikipedia entry, commandeered the show and brought roughly 10 seconds of dead air.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

