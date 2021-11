As banks continue to encroach on the brokerage business, RIAs are pushing back by adding banking services. Last week, Orion Advisor Solutions brought the cash and credit services it developed with Focus Financial out of a beta test period. The services, which include FDIC-insured deposits up to $60 million and securities-backed loans, are now available to all 2,200 advisory firms using Orion.

